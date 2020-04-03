If everything was normal, Tennessee’s football team would be in the middle of spring drills and two weeks away from its annual Orange & White game at Neyland Stadium.
Of course, nothing is normal these days. The coronavirus pandemic has altered the world so dramatically that Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt, his staff and his players are focused on virtually everything the sport that has brought all of them together.
Everybody is spread out around the country and keeping in touch as much as they can. The coaches have a staff meeting every day at 8 a.m. to discuss everything that happened the previous day as the focus has turned to academics, health and recruiting.
“We’re doing very little (football),” Pruitt said Friday afternoon in a teleconference with reporters. “The first priority for us is their health and wellness and not only for them but for their family. The next thing is the academic piece. We have a schedule every day for each individual player when it comes to the classwork and tutors.”
This was the first week, Pruitt added, the Vols have done anything football related with the players. It will have far from the same effect as being together for spring practice would have, but as the world adjusts to life with virtually no sports, even watching film and studying plays can feel like a return to normalcy for those cooped up in their homes.
Tennessee is riding a six-game winning streak that includes a thrilling 23-22 victory over Indiana in the Gator Bowl. This is normally the time the Vols would begin creating an identity for the 2020 team, but their ability to do that has been limited by the restrictions.
Despite that, Pruitt said they are making the most of it. The reaction from the players working on conditioning has been a positive one.
“We are finding a way to implement some football,” Pruitt said. “It’s good for the players. It’s something they want. It’s good for them to stay in contact with each other. It’s something that draws everybody to this game. It’s so team-oriented, and it takes everybody to have a successful team.”
Tennessee is not scheduled to play its season opener until Sept. 5, but even though that’s five months away it is beginning to look like college football could be affected because of how massive the COVID-19 outbreak has become in the United States.
No matter when a season begins or restarts, the teams will need at least a little bit of time to practice ahead of that date. Alabama coach Nick Saban said this week college football teams would need at least two weeks of practice without pads to be able to reacclimate themselves.
Pruitt on Friday didn’t offer any specific timetables, just that it is important to find ways to be ready when the time comes to return to the field.
“Whenever we do start back, it’s going to be the same for everybody,” he said. “You have to think a little bit outside the box, figure out a way to be efficient with your time. Understand that you have to have a really good teaching progression when it comes to your players…
“That’s something we talk about every single day as a staff, whether it comes in strength and conditioning, recruiting, installs — offense, defense and special teams. We don’t know when it’s going to start back, but it’s something have to be ready for when it does happen.”
The communication is not limited for Tennessee’s coaches and players. Pruitt said he talks to athletics director Phil Fulmer at least once every day. He said the SEC head coaches even have an active group text in which they share information and offer support.
That may seem absurd, but these are unprecedented times for this generation of college football coaches, and they’re trying to maneuver through all of it with two goals in mind — taking care of each other and getting back onto the field in the best shape possible.
“We all want the same things, right?,” Pruitt said. “We’re all pulling for finding a way to find answers for this virus. We’re all very much aware of what’s going on throughout our cities, our states and our country. We’re all hoping to help find a way.”
