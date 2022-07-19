The final day of the 2022 MLB Draft was a quiet one for Tennessee baseball after a program record nine players were drafted in the first 10 rounds.
Junior shortstop Cortland Lawson was the only player selected in the final 10 rounds of the draft, going to the Washington Nationals in the 14th round with the No. 411 overall pick Tuesday. He will have the opportunity to share the left side of the infield with senior third baseman Trey Lipscomb, who was drafted by the Nationals in the third round Monday.
Lawson served as the Vols’ defensive anchor, registering the sixth-most assists in the SEC (148). He also slashed .269/.402/.512 with 12 home runs, 45 RBIs and 42 runs.
Tennessee’s 10 drafted players were the second most in the NCAA, trailing only College World Series runner-up Oklahoma (11).
It is the most in a single draft in program history, surpassing the previous mark of eight set in 1992 when the draft was 50 rounds.
The Vols have had 27 players selected in the five drafts since Tony Vitello took over as head coach. Tennessee’s 26 draftees since 2019 ranks third amongst SEC teams in that span.
Junior center fielder Drew Gilbert was selected in the first round by the Houston Astros and junior right fielder Jordan Beck was taken by the Colorado Rockies in Competitive Balance Round A on Sunday. Sophomore right-hander Blade Tidwell was the third UT player picked on the opening day of the draft when the New York Mets took him in the second round.
Junior right-hander Ben Joyce was picked five picks after Lipscomb in the third round. Junior left-hander Will Mabrey and redshirt sophomore second baseman Jorel Ortega each went in the sixth round. Junior left fielder Seth Stephenson and junior right-hander Mark McLaughlin were taken in the seventh round.
Graduate first baseman Luc Lipcius, graduate catcher Evan Russell and Alcoa alum Redmond Walsh all went undrafted and are free to sign with any club that extends an offer.
Senior right-hander Camden Sewell also went undrafted but can opt to return to Tennessee if he chooses to because of the extra year of eligibility granted by COVID-19.
Tennessee’s incoming crop of players went largely untouched.
Reggie Crawford, who committed to Tennessee after entering the transfer portal from UConn, was selected 30th overall by the San Francisco Giants.
Caden Marcum, a right-handed pitcher out of Paolo High School (Kan.) who is ranked as the No. 270 prospect in the nation by Perfect Game, was picked in the 13th round by the Texas Rangers. It is unclear if Marcum will sign with the Rangers or choose to come to Tennessee. The deadline for draft picks to sign is Aug. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.