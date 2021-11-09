It was strength against finesse Tuesday in the opening bout of the Blount County Basketball Jamboree.
While Heritage’s girls used a powerful inside game, scoring points in the paint on their home court, Maryville lit it up from beyond the arc, putting forth a shooting frenzy approximately a week before the high school basketball season officially begins.
After the Lady Mountaineers scored the first five points on short makes, Tatiann Cvitcovik and Navy Gentry hit consecutive 3-pointers to push the Lady Rebels ahead.
Heritage prevailed, 26-19, with its rough-and-tumble play in the lone quarter, and Maryville coach Scott West wouldn’t commit to the idea that 3-point shooting would a strength for his team this season.
“We really don’t know honestly,” West told The Daily Times. “We had a lot of freshmen, sophomores out there. We’re injured right now. We’ve got two starters who played a lot for us last year who will be out a considerable amount of time.
“So our young girls will get better. In the past, we’ve liked to shoot a lot of threes. That’s probably not going to change much.”
Lady Tornadoes, Lady Governors show resiliency: Teams don’t always display resiliency early in the season, especially during exhibition contests.
Alcoa’s girls did on Tuesday, though, staving off a late William Blount run to win the quarter, 25-22. The Lady Tornadoes let a double-digit lead get cut down before holding on in the latter stages.
The Lady Governors showed toughness, too, in battling back from the deficit. Halle Pickens hit a shot in the period’s final seconds, leaving just three points between the two teams.
“Our biggest goal tonight was just to get the kids out in front of people, a little bit of live game action,” William Blount girls coach Jason Kallenberg said. “Just get through those 10 minutes without getting anybody hurt.”
New coach proud of Mountaineers: First-year Heritage boys coach Brad Flatford liked what he saw on Tuesday.
After the Mountaineers didn’t perform to his liking in a scrimmage with Anderson County the day prior, Flatford saw them make up for it in a 15-12 win over Maryville.
With the score close late, Heritage was able to pull away in the final moments to triumph.
“I thought our effort was really good,” Flatford said. “(Against Anderson County), our effort and our focus wasn’t where it needed to be. So I challenged them tonight to come out here, play for 10 minutes, play hard, be focused on what it is we need to do.
“We definitely did a good job of that tonight.”
Tornadoes, Governors draw: Based on their quarter of play Tuesday, it was impossible to know whether Alcoa or William Blount’s boys team would have won in a full game.
The Tornadoes and Governors tied at 20 in the jamboree’s final bout, one that was tight and physical all the way through.
For Alcoa coach Ryan Collins, it was a mostly positive outcome.
“I loved how our guys competed on both ends,” Collins said. “I thought we put together a pretty good quarter. Obviously you don’t want to give up 20 (points) in a quarter, but in terms of offensive production, to hang 20 up there is solid.
“I told our guys from the get-go, we’re just looking to compete for a quarter and I think they did that.”
