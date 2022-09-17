Three losses in three weeks, including a 34-29 loss to Shenandoah on Saturday at Honaker Field, have not discouraged Maryville College coach Ben Fox.
They have done the exact opposite.
“We’re not far off,” Fox told The Daily Times. “I’m reminded of what a wise man told me. C.S. Lewis says that courage is the greatest virtue a person can have because it is at the point of adversity and every other virtue you have hangs on courage.
“Courage isn’t the absence of fear, it’s the absence of self. As long as we remember that it’s not about us. It’s about the 10,000 guys that have stood on that field before us. It’s about the 10 other guys out there. It’s about our team and our program.
“We are now facing adversity, and if we’re courageous, any adversity we have, we’ll hang in there.”
The Scots (0-3) have already endured enough adversity for an entire season.
Maryville College orchestrated two game-tying touchdown drives in its season opener against Berry on Sept. 3 only to give up a 50-yard touchdown with 16 seconds remaining in a 31-24 defeat.
An offense that seemingly found its stride in the second half of that loss took a step back the following week against Centre, but the defense played well enough to keep the Scots in it until the end.
A 28-7 halftime deficit to Shenandoah (3-0) marked a third gut punch, but resilient MC remained. The Scots rattled off 22 unanswered points in the second half to take a 29-28 lead before surrendering a 20-yard touchdown with 24 seconds left to play.
Maryville College will have to wait until next season for another opportunity to secure the non-conference win that has eluded it since it defeated Emory & Henry on Sept. 16, 2017, but that streak pales in comparison to the growth the Scots have exhibited through the first three games of the season.
Quarterback Bryson Rollins has flashed moments of brilliance, as have fellow freshmen Kevon Samuels and Steph Carter Jr. to round out a receiving corps that lacked big-play ability a year ago.
The Scots played without two starting offensive lineman against Shenandoah and lost a third during the game, and still found a way to establish a running game that helped in their comeback effort.
Sans an underwhelming first half against the Hornets, the defense looks stout despite all the losses it incurred after last season.
Maryville College was picked to finish sixth in the USA South. Both Methodist and North Carolina Wesleyan were picked to finish higher. Neither gave Shenandoah the scare the Scots did.
Maryville College may enter its conference opener at Greensboro without a victory, but it believes it is in a much better position to contend for a conference championship than it has been in recent years.
“Each game is it’s own organism, and we have to get ready to play,” Fox said. “Greensboro is going to be highly motivated to play us. It’s going to be their first conference game, too. I hope our guys believe in themselves as much as their coaches believe in them.
“What I’ve enjoyed most about this group is that they enjoy being together, and I think that’s why they play so hard. When they get backed into a corner, they will fight for each other, and if we keep doing that every week, we’ll be OK.”
