There aren’t many players in Division III who can light it up like Maryville College’s Courtney Carruthers.
Visiting Covenant College found that out the hard way Wednesday night.
Carruthers erupted for 37 points off the bench to lead Maryville to a 98-54 at Boydson Baird Gymnasium.
It is the second such performance by the freshman from Maryville High School. She scored a career-high 38 points in a road win over Emory & Henry on Nov. 12 — the third game of her career.
Carruthers scored 21 points in each of the first two games of her career, and now has at least 17 points in each of her last five games. Her scoring average is 15 points per game.
On Wednesday, she shot 14 of 18 from the field, including 8 of 11 from behind the arc. She scored 15 points in the first half as Maryville (16-7, 9-5 USA South Athletic Conference) raced to a 44-25 halftime lead. She added 14 points in the third quarter to help Maryville extend its lead to 40 points.
Senior post player Kelley Wandell had her best scoring performance of the season. She was 7 of 8 shooting, including 2 of 2 from 3-point range on her way to 16 points. She also had seven rebounds, three blocks and three assists.
Junior guard Elsa Eckenrod made three 3-pointers of her own on her way to 16 points, while Klaire Varney did a little bit of everything with five points, seven assists and six rebounds.
Maryville will play the final two games of the regular season at home Friday and Saturday. Wesleyan (Ga.) visits Boydson Baird for a 6 p.m. tip Friday. Saturday’s game against Agnes Scott tips off at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.