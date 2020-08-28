TSSAA announced it will move the 2020 Cross Country State Championships to Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 and Nashville’s phased reopening plan.

The championships will take place over two days, November 5-6, instead of the traditional one-day event in order to allow for safe social distancing. Division I races will take place on Nov. 5 and Division II races will follow on Nov. 6.

This November's event would have marked the 50th consecutive year of running the state cross country meet on the Steeplechase Course at Percy Warner Park.