The crowd cheered, screamed and waved a Greenback flag as the action unfolded Thursday. And that was just for the junior varsity match.
Varsity action brought even more fan noise as Greenback hosted Coalfield in a District 3-A match, the Lady Cherokees’ final regular-season contest. Though Coalfield downed Greenback in three sets, 25-14, 25-15, 25-9, the crowd support was important for the first-year program.
“I can tell a difference when we’ve got the crowd like that, what it does for the girls and their playing,” Greenback coach Beth Disney told The Daily Times. “They got beat tonight, but they played so hard. I definitely (believe) that the crowd adds to it.
“And we’ve got good kids in our crowd; they’re not there being mean or anything like that. They’re just good support, so definitely helps push the team to do better.”
The school’s new volleyball team has played in front of such a crowd many times during its inaugural season.
“Our small but loud crowd has been coming to every home game,” Disney said. “It’s pretty much the same kids, but tonight was actually one of our biggest crowds considering we’re a brand new program. And we’re a small school; we’re Pre-K (through) 12, less than 700 (students), so that’s actually a decent crowd tonight for our school and a new sport, so pretty good.”
Greenback (1-12) battled Coalfield closely in the match’s opening stages, knotting the score multiple times, but the Lady Yellow Jackets pulled away in the latter half of the first set to take a 1-0 lead.
The same story held true for the second set, as Coalfield staved off early score ties to go on a strong run and claim victory. The Lady Cherokees performed better coming out of a timeout down, 21-11, winning half of the next eight points, but the deficit was too large to overcome.
Greenback’s third set was its worst, as the Lady Cherokees won just three of the first 17 points. Coalfield held Greenback to under 10 points in the set to cruise to the shutout win.
Despite the lopsided loss, Disney was proud of what she saw from her young team in its final postseason tune up.
“I saw my players not give up at all and work together more than they’ve ever done,” Disney said. “So their team chemistry was great and just not quitting, playing scrappy volleyball. It was good.”
The Lady Cherokees will play their first match of the district tournament on Monday at 6 p.m. Greenback’s opponent is yet to be determined, but a positive for the team is that it has only played district teams this season; that’s the way Disney wanted it.
“There’s eight of us in our district, so it’s plenty of games just to play district games,” Disney said. “And being a brand new team, I didn’t add anything extra in. I did a JV extra game and played against Eagleton’s new high school this past Monday, but we strictly played district games this year. We might add teams next year, but we’ve got plenty with eight.”
When it takes the court for its first-ever district tournament appearance, Disney wants her team to show the same effort and chemistry it did on Thursday.
“Just (hoping) that we play like we did tonight,” Disney said. “Of course we want to win, but if my girls play like they did tonight, then I’ll be happy regardless.
“We started from scratch. They’re five months in. Brand new. We spent all summer just learning the basics. So to see what we had tonight, it’s great.”
