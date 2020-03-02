Here are this week's Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball rankings as voted by Daily Times sports reporter Troy Provost-Heron.
Provost-Heron is the newspaper's Tennessee men's basketball beat reporter. Along with 64 other journalists in the country, he submits his votes each week.
New rankings were released on Monday. They can be found here.
Provost-Heron's votes are listed below:
1. Kansas
2. Dayton
3. Gonzaga
4. Kentucky
5. San Diego State
6. Baylor
7. Florida State
8. Maryland
9. Duke
10. Oregon
11. Seton Hall
12. Villanova
13. Michigan State
14. Louisville
15. Brigham Young
16. Iowa
17. Penn State
18. Creighton
19. Auburn
20. Illinois
21. Ohio State
22. Virginia
23. Butler
24. East Tennessee State
25. Michigan
