Here are this week's Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball rankings as voted by Daily Times sports reporter Troy Provost-Heron.
Provost-Heron is the newspaper's Tennessee men's basketball beat reporter. Along with 64 other journalists in the country, he submits his votes each week.
New rankings were released on Monday. They can be found here.
Provost-Heron's votes are listed below.
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Kansas
4. Oregon
5. Duke
6. Auburn
7. Memphis
8. Villanova
9. Ohio State
10. Louisville
11. Butler
12. San Diego State
13. Michigan
14. Kentucky
15. Michigan State
16. Dayton
17. West Virginia
19. Penn State
20. Maryland
21. Florida State
21. Washington
22. Arizona
23. Virginia
24. Northern Iowa
25. Wichita State
