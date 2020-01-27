Here are this week's Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball rankings as voted by Daily Times sports reporter Troy Provost-Heron.
Provost-Heron is the newspaper's Tennessee men's basketball beat reporter. Along with 64 other journalists in the country, he submits his votes each week.
New rankings were released on Monday. They can be found here.
Provost-Heron's votes are listed below:
1. Baylor
2. Gonzaga
3. Kansas
4. San Diego State
5. Florida State
6. Louisville
7. Duke
8. Dayton
9. Villanova
10. Kentucky
11. Seton Hall
12. Oregon
13. Auburn
14. West Virginia
15. Michigan State
16. Butler
17. Maryland
18. Iowa
19. Illinois
20. Wichita State
21. Colorado
22. Rutgers
23. Creighton
24. Houston
25. East Tennessee State
