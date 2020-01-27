Here are this week's Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball rankings as voted by Daily Times sports reporter Troy Provost-Heron.

Provost-Heron is the newspaper's Tennessee men's basketball beat reporter. Along with 64 other journalists in the country, he submits his votes each week.

New rankings were released on Monday. They can be found here.

Provost-Heron's votes are listed below:

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Kansas

4. San Diego State

5. Florida State

6. Louisville

7. Duke

8. Dayton

9. Villanova

10. Kentucky

11. Seton Hall

12. Oregon

13. Auburn

14. West Virginia

15. Michigan State

16. Butler

17. Maryland

18. Iowa

19. Illinois

20. Wichita State

21. Colorado

22. Rutgers

23. Creighton

24. Houston

25. East Tennessee State

