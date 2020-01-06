Here are this week's Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball rankings as voted by Daily Times sports reporter Troy Provost-Heron.
Provost-Heron is the newspaper's Tennessee men's basketball beat reporter. Along with 64 other journalists in the country, he submits his votes each week.
New rankings were released on Monday. They can be found here.
Provost-Heron's votes are listed below.
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Kansas
4. Duke
5. Auburn
6. Michigan State
7. San Diego State
8. Butler
9. Oregon
10. Kentucky
11. Florida State
12. Dayton
13. Louisville
14. Ohio State
15. Villanova
16. Penn State
17. Michigan
18. Maryland
19. Memphis
20. West Virginia
21. Arizona
22. Virginia
23. Wichita State
24. Texas Tech
25. Arkansas
