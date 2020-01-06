Here are this week's Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball rankings as voted by Daily Times sports reporter Troy Provost-Heron.

Provost-Heron is the newspaper's Tennessee men's basketball beat reporter. Along with 64 other journalists in the country, he submits his votes each week.

New rankings were released on Monday. They can be found here.

Provost-Heron's votes are listed below.

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Kansas

4. Duke

5. Auburn

6. Michigan State

7. San Diego State

8. Butler

9. Oregon

10. Kentucky

11. Florida State

12. Dayton

13. Louisville

14. Ohio State

15. Villanova

16. Penn State

17. Michigan

18. Maryland

19. Memphis

20. West Virginia

21. Arizona

22. Virginia

23. Wichita State

24. Texas Tech

25. Arkansas

