Here are this week's Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball rankings as voted by Daily Times sports reporter Troy Provost-Heron.

Provost-Heron is the newspaper's Tennessee men's basketball beat reporter. Along with 64 other journalists in the country, he submits his votes each week.

New rankings were released on Monday. They can be found here.

Provost-Heron's votes are listed below.

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Kansas

4. San Diego State

5. Florida State

6. Louisville

7. Duke

8. Kentucky

9. Michigan State

10. Dayton

11. Butler

12. Villanova

13. Oregon

14. Seton Hall

15. Auburn

16. West Virginia

17. Maryland

18. Iowa

19. Wichita State

20. Memphis

21. Michigan

22. Illinois

23. Texas Tech

24. Colorado

25. Creighton

