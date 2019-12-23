Here are this week's Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball rankings as voted by Daily Times sports reporter Troy Provost-Heron.

Provost-Heron is the newspaper's Tennessee men's basketball beat reporter. Along with 64 other journalists in the country, he submits his votes each week.

The eighth poll was released on Monday. It can be found here.

Provost-Heron's votes are listed below.

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Oregon

4. Kansas

5. Duke

6. Auburn

7. Louisville

8. Memphis

9. Ohio State

10. Villanova

11. Butler

12. San Diego State

13. Michigan

14. Michigan State

15. Dayton

16. Washington

17. Kentucky

18. Penn State

19. Maryland

20. Indiana

21. Florida State

22. Arizona

23. Virginia

24. West Virginia

25. Northern Iowa

