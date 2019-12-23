Here are this week's Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball rankings as voted by Daily Times sports reporter Troy Provost-Heron.
Provost-Heron is the newspaper's Tennessee men's basketball beat reporter. Along with 64 other journalists in the country, he submits his votes each week.
The eighth poll was released on Monday. It can be found here.
Provost-Heron's votes are listed below.
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Oregon
4. Kansas
5. Duke
6. Auburn
7. Louisville
8. Memphis
9. Ohio State
10. Villanova
11. Butler
12. San Diego State
13. Michigan
14. Michigan State
15. Dayton
16. Washington
17. Kentucky
18. Penn State
19. Maryland
20. Indiana
21. Florida State
22. Arizona
23. Virginia
24. West Virginia
25. Northern Iowa
