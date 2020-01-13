Here are this week's Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball rankings as voted by Daily Times sports reporter Troy Provost-Heron.

Provost-Heron is the newspaper's Tennessee men's basketball beat reporter. Along with 64 other journalists in the country, he submits his votes each week.

New rankings were released on Monday. They can be found here.

Provost-Heron's votes are listed below.

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Duke

4. Kansas

5. Auburn

6. San Diego State

7. Butler

8. Oregon

9. Kentucky

10. Florida State

11. Michigan State

12. Dayton

13. Louisville

14. Villanova

15. West Virginia

16. Wichita State

17. Maryland

18. Seton Hall

19. Michigan

20. Creighton

21. Ohio State

22. Memphis

23. Penn State

24. Colorado

25. Iowa

