Here are this week's Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball rankings as voted by Daily Times sports reporter Troy Provost-Heron.
Provost-Heron is the newspaper's Tennessee men's basketball beat reporter. Along with 64 other journalists in the country, he submits his votes each week.
New rankings were released on Monday. They can be found here.
Provost-Heron's votes are listed below:
1. Kansas
2. Baylor
3. Dayton
4. Gonzaga
5. Kentucky
6. Maryland
7. San Diego State
8. Duke
9. Florida State
10. Villanova
11. Creighton
12. Penn State
13. Louisville
14. Oregon
15. Seton Hall
16. BYU
17. Michigan State
18. Auburn
19. Iowa
20. Illinois
21. Colorado
22. Michigan
23. Ohio State
24. West Virginia
25. Texas Tech
