Here are this week's Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball rankings as voted by Daily Times sports reporter Troy Provost-Heron.

Provost-Heron is the newspaper's Tennessee men's basketball beat reporter. Along with 64 other journalists in the country, he submits his votes each week.

New rankings were released on Monday. They can be found here.

Provost-Heron's votes are listed below:

1. Kansas

2. Baylor

3. Dayton

4. Gonzaga

5. Kentucky

6. Maryland

7. San Diego State

8. Duke

9. Florida State

10. Villanova

11. Creighton

12. Penn State

13. Louisville

14. Oregon

15. Seton Hall

16. BYU

17. Michigan State

18. Auburn

19. Iowa

20. Illinois

21. Colorado

22. Michigan

23. Ohio State

24. West Virginia

25. Texas Tech

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.