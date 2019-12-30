Here are this week's Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball rankings as voted by Daily Times sports reporter Taylor Vortherms.
Vortherms is the newspaper's Tennessee women's basketball beat reporter. Along with 29 other journalists in the country, she submits her votes each week.
New rankings were released on Monday. They can be found here.
Vortherms' votes are listed below.
1. Connecticut
2. Oregon
3. Oregon State
4. South Carolina
5. Stanford
6. Baylor
7. Florida State
8. Louisville
9. North Carolina State
10. UCLA
11. Texas A&M
12. Maryland
13. Kentucky
14. Indiana
15. Mississippi State
16. DePaul
17. Arizona
18. Gonzaga
19. West Virginia
20. Arkansas
21. Missouri State
22. Texas
23. Tennessee
24. Michigan
25. Miami
