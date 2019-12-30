Here are this week's Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball rankings as voted by Daily Times sports reporter Taylor Vortherms.

Vortherms is the newspaper's Tennessee women's basketball beat reporter. Along with 29 other journalists in the country, she submits her votes each week.

New rankings were released on Monday. They can be found here.

Vortherms' votes are listed below.

1. Connecticut

2. Oregon

3. Oregon State

4. South Carolina

5. Stanford

6. Baylor

7. Florida State

8. Louisville

9. North Carolina State

10. UCLA

11. Texas A&M

12. Maryland

13. Kentucky

14. Indiana

15. Mississippi State

16. DePaul

17. Arizona

18. Gonzaga

19. West Virginia

20. Arkansas

21. Missouri State

22. Texas

23. Tennessee

24. Michigan

25. Miami

