Here are this week's Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball rankings as voted by Daily Times sports reporter Taylor Vortherms.

Vortherms is the newspaper's Tennessee women's basketball beat reporter. Along with 29 other journalists in the country, she submits her votes each week.

New rankings were released on Monday. They can be found here.

Vortherms' votes are listed below.

1. Baylor

2. South Carolina

3. Connecticut

4. Stanford

5. Oregon

6. Oregon State

7. Louisville

8. UCLA

9. Mississippi State

10. Kentucky

11. North Carolina State

12. Texas A&M

13. Indiana

14. Florida State

15. DePaul

16. Gonzaga

17. Arizona State

18. Arizona

19. West Virginia

20. Maryland

21. Missouri State

22. Arkansas

23. Tennessee

24. Iowa

25. South Dakota

