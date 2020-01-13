Here are this week's Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball rankings as voted by Daily Times sports reporter Taylor Vortherms.
Vortherms is the newspaper's Tennessee women's basketball beat reporter. Along with 29 other journalists in the country, she submits her votes each week.
New rankings were released on Monday. They can be found here.
Vortherms' votes are listed below.
1. Baylor
2. South Carolina
3. Connecticut
4. Stanford
5. Oregon
6. Oregon State
7. Louisville
8. UCLA
9. Mississippi State
10. Kentucky
11. North Carolina State
12. Texas A&M
13. Indiana
14. Florida State
15. DePaul
16. Gonzaga
17. Arizona State
18. Arizona
19. West Virginia
20. Maryland
21. Missouri State
22. Arkansas
23. Tennessee
24. Iowa
25. South Dakota
