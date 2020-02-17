Here are this week's Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball rankings as voted by Daily Times sports reporter Taylor Vortherms.
Vortherms is the newspaper's Tennessee women's basketball beat reporter. Along with 29 other journalists in the country, she submits her votes each week.
New rankings were released on Monday. They can be found here.
Vortherms' votes are listed below.
1. South Carolina
2. Baylor
3. Oregon
4. UConn
5. Stanford
6. Louisville
7. UCLA
8. North Carolina State
9. Mississippi State
10. Maryland
11. Arizona
12. DePaul
13. Gonzaga
14. Oregon State
15. Texas A&M
16. Kentucky
17. Florida State
18. Iowa
19. Northwestern
20. South Dakota
21. Arizona State
22. Arkansas
23. Indiana
24. Missouri State
25. LSU
