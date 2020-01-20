Here are this week's Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball rankings as voted by Daily Times sports reporter Taylor Vortherms.

Vortherms is the newspaper's Tennessee women's basketball beat reporter. Along with 29 other journalists in the country, she submits her votes each week.

New rankings were released on Monday. They can be found here.

Vortherms' votes are listed below.

1. South Carolina

2. Baylor

3. Connecticut

4. Oregon

5. Louisville

6. Stanford

7. North Carolina State

8. Oregon State

9. Mississippi State

10. UCLA

11. Kentucky

12. DePaul

13. Texas A&M

14. Florida State

15. Gonzaga

16. Arizona State

17. Maryland

18. Indiana

19. Arizona

20. Iowa

21. Arkansas

22. Tennessee

23. South Dakota

24. Northwestern

25. LSU

