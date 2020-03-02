Here are this week's Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball rankings as voted by Daily Times sports reporter Taylor Vortherms.
Vortherms is the newspaper's Tennessee women's basketball beat reporter. Along with 29 other journalists in the country, she submits her votes each week.
New rankings were released on Monday. They can be found here.
Vortherms' votes are listed below.
1. South Carolina
2. Baylor
3. Oregon
4. Louisville
5. Stanford
6. UConn
7. Maryland
8. UCLA
9. Mississippi State
10. North Carolina State
11. Gonzaga
12. Northwestern
13. Oregon State
14. Texas A&M
15. Arizona
16. South Dakota
17. Kentucky
18. DePaul
19. Indiana
20. Iowa
21. Florida State
22. Princeton
23. Missouri State
24. Arizona State
25. Arkansas
