Here are this week's Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball rankings as voted by Daily Times sports reporter Taylor Vortherms.

Vortherms is the newspaper's Tennessee women's basketball beat reporter. Along with 29 other journalists in the country, she submits her votes each week.

The seventh poll was released on Monday. It can be found here.

Vortherms' votes are listed below.

1. Connecticut

2. Oregon

3. Oregon State

4. South Carolina

5. Stanford

6. Baylor

7. Florida State

8. Louisivlle

9. North Carolina State

10. UCLA

11. Texas

12. Texas A&M

13. Maryland

14. Indiana

15. Mississippi State

16. Kentucky

17. Gonzaga

18. DePaul

19. Arizona

20. West Virginia

21. Arkansas

22. Missouri State

23. Michigan

24. South Dakota

25. Tennessee

