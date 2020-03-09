Here are this week's Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball rankings as voted by Daily Times sports reporter Taylor Vortherms.

Vortherms is the newspaper's Tennessee women's basketball beat reporter. Along with 29 other journalists in the country, she submits her votes each week.

New rankings were released on Monday. They can be found here.

Vortherms' votes are listed below.

1. South Carolina

2. Oregon

3. UConn

4. Baylor

5. Maryland

6. Louisville

7. Stanford

8. Mississippi State

9. North Carolina State

10. UCLA

11. Gonzaga

12. Arizona

13. Oregon State

14. Northwestern

15. Kentucky

16. South Dakota

17. Texas A&M

18. Florida State

19. DePaul

20. Princeton

21. Iowa

22. Indiana

23. Missouri State

24. Arkansas

25. Arizona State

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.