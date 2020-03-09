Here are this week's Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball rankings as voted by Daily Times sports reporter Taylor Vortherms.
Vortherms is the newspaper's Tennessee women's basketball beat reporter. Along with 29 other journalists in the country, she submits her votes each week.
New rankings were released on Monday. They can be found here.
Vortherms' votes are listed below.
1. South Carolina
2. Oregon
3. UConn
4. Baylor
5. Maryland
6. Louisville
7. Stanford
8. Mississippi State
9. North Carolina State
10. UCLA
11. Gonzaga
12. Arizona
13. Oregon State
14. Northwestern
15. Kentucky
16. South Dakota
17. Texas A&M
18. Florida State
19. DePaul
20. Princeton
21. Iowa
22. Indiana
23. Missouri State
24. Arkansas
25. Arizona State
