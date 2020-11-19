The Daily Times sports reporter Taylor Vortherms has been named the East Tennessee CAREacter Star Sportswriter of the Year by CARE 365.
The award is voted on by coaches, sports writers, officials and athletic directors in East Tennessee.
"She's so professional and she represents The Daily Times sports department extremely well," CARE 365 founder David Moore said. "I have to talk to the press every week to give the award winners that the coaches pick, and she is very prompt in responding to get them and diligently gets them in.
"It's important to her, and I've seen that her heart is totally in with the program. She is an extremely good person to work with across the board, and I wish they were all as good as her."
