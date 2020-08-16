The Smoky Mountain Classic is better known for prodigious home runs, but it was tight defense Sunday that propelled Dan Smith to the championship of the 52nd edition of the world-class USSSA softball tournament.
Falling into the loser’s bracket after a late Saturday loss to MPT Rentals/Anarchy, the masters division Dan Smith/Menosse/Steven Smith/Florida Atlantic Ironworks team fought back with two wins Sunday claiming the trophy with a 32-17 win.
Smith jumped out early in the morning game, with 13 runs in each of the first two innings leading to a 48-27 five-inning run rule victory, and forcing a final winner-take-all.
Bats of both squads cooled as temperatures went up in the second game. MPT, a New jersey-based team, seemed set on a strong first inning with four runs scored on no outs, but Smith pitcher Andy Purcell forced a flyout then benefited from the first of three double plays turned by his slick-fielding infield.
The teams were tied 4-4 after one inning, but MPT pulled ahead 15-11 after four frames. Using three different pitchers, MPT held Smith to just three runs in each of the second and third innings and just one run in the fourth.
Purcell, one of the top pitchers in the game, showed why in the final two innings. The 51-year-old veteran got five flyouts and one comebacker over the final two frames while allowing just three singles and one home run.
MPT scored no more than five runs in any frame and were limited to innings of just one run scored in both the fifth and sixth at-bats.
“That’s rare,” Purcell said of the low scores. “It’s tough to get hitters to miss at this level, with everybody free swinging. You want to just get them to miss it a little bit, to top it or get under it to get a few easy outs. With a great defense behind you, as a pitcher your main job is to make them miss just a little bit.”
Purcell’s teammates showed their appreciation by pounding out 12 runs in the fifth to finally pull ahead, then nine more in the sixth to again invoke the run-rule with a 32-17 final margin.
“There is a reason (Purcell) is called the GOAT,” Smith left fielder and tournament MVP Bradley Jones told The Daily Times. “He’s been doing it for years. Our infield is unbelievable and our outfield can cover a lot of ground. Nothing is easy for the other team.”
A product of Greenville, South Carolina, Jones showed a strong glove in left field and batted .854 through the tournament with 13 home runs to pick up the MVP award.
Smith teammate Andrew Collins bashed four of his 24 tournament home runs in the championship game, including a fifth-inning grand slam, to pick up the plaque for home run king.
MPT, which plays at the AA level of USSSA softball, was led in the title game by Kramer Burns, with two home runs and another hit in four at-bats.
Dan Smith is based in California with players coming from around the U.S., Jones said.
Despite losing over four hours of playing time Saturday due to heavy rains, the tournament was able to stay mostly on schedule. Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation assistant director and tournament coordinator Chris Clark said that later Saturday games were shortened to five innings to help stay within normal time frames.
“Our maintenance staff was fantastic,” Clark said “To get three parks ready, to get us able to start after losing four hours of playing time, is a miracle. It shows their dedication and hard work to this event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.