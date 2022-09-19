FARRAGUT — Members of the Maryville and Bearden boys golf teams huddled together and attempted to find a way to determine a District 4-AA champion.
Their efforts went for naught.
With darkness rapidly approaching, Maryville coach Mike Driver and Bearden coach Tyler Lane decided to conclude the tournament with both teams still tied after two playoff holes and split the championship Monday at Willow Creek Golf Course.
“What we didn’t want to do was let it come down to darkness being the determining factor,” Driver told The Daily Times. “You hate to have a tie, and I know they wanted to keep playing, but our guys played really well and Bearden played really well.”
Maryville and Bearden both posted scores of 290 to force a playoff. All five golfers from each team played each playoff hole, with the top four scorers deciding a winner.
Maryville sophomore Jack O’Quinn tapped in a par putt to force a second playoff hole.
Freshman Jack Sheffield and senior Nick Talley logged a par and bogey, respectively, on the par 3 second to match the Bearden duo of Jaden Morrell and Bryce Harmon.
Freshman Leo Huddleston, junior Brady Orr and O’Quinn had varying success off the tee but still had opportunities to claim the title. A tough hole location, however, led to each of them missing putts within 10 feet en route to the second and final tie.
The Rebels forced the playoff after a resurgent back nine that saw them rally from an eight-stroke deficit at the turn.
It was the exact opposite of what occurred for the Lady Rebels.
Sophomore Rylee Tucker recorded a 3-over 76 — good for the second-best individual score behind Bearden’s Maya Hira (73) — but senior Parker Miller struggled on the back nine en route to an 82.
The Maryville girls finished second, registering one more stroke than Bearden’s 157.
The top three boys and girls teams all quality for Monday’s Region 2-AA tournament at Green Meadow Country Club, as do the top five individuals outside of the qualifying teams.
“I thought we still had a good chance because (Bearden’s) No. 2 golfer came in after shooting 10-over on the front with a 1-over on the back,” Driver said. “It’s going to probably be between us, Bearden and Knoxville Halls (in the region). We’ve played Halls a bunch this year, and we haven’t really gotten over the hump with them, but we’ll see what happens.”
Heritage’s Sarah Whitehead, Tori Holder and Jayce Oescher all qualified for the region tournament as individuals after carding a 93, 101 and 106, respectively, despite chipping and putting struggles.
“I’m proud of all three seniors who have been here all four years,” Heritage coach Neal Leatherwood said. “Sarah has been to the region two times now, but this is Tori’s first time and Jayce’s first time, so I’m proud of them, but they have a little work to do. We’re going to have a couple practices this week because it’s extremely hard for an individual to get to the state tournament.”
William Blount’s Ryley Forester was visibly frustrated after a par on No. 14 in which he missed the green to the right off the tee and then hit his chip past the hole before salvaging the hole with the ensuing putt.
In that moment, the senior thought his season was nearing its end, but William Blount coach Rick Etherton told him if he left the frustration behind and finished strong that he would live to play another round.
Forester followed that advice and advanced to region with a 78.
“I told Ryley at the beginning of the year that this needed to be his goal,” William Blount coach Rick Etherton said. “I’m so happy to see him accomplish that goal. He has worked really, really hard to get to this point. He exemplifies what a good, hard-working golfer is. He is out at Green Meadow practicing almost every day, and it shows.”
Forester, the Heritage girls and the Maryville boys and girls team will all get the benefit of playing on a local course in the region tournament. However, all of them have things to clean up with spots in the Class AA state tournament at Sevierville Country Club on the line.
“They know the course, but the biggest thing is they have to work on their irons,” Driver said. “We didn’t hit a lot of greens in regulation today, which meant we were forced to scramble a bit. We’re going to have a few days of practice, work on our irons a bit and hopefully we’ll be ready to have more chances to make more birdies and pars.”
