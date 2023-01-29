On a top-heavy Maryville College team, junior guard Daryl Rice does not often get a moment in the spotlight.
Senior Myles Rasnick, one of the Collegiate Conference of the South’s (CCS) leading scorers and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, usually garners the most attention. Senior forward Kordell Kah has had his bright moments, as has nearly every other Scot in the starting five. All the while, Rice does the little things the right way, putting his teammates in a position to succeed.
However, Rice got his moment to shine Saturday evening in Jackson, Mississippi, with the game-winning basket in the Scots’ 84-83 road victory over CCS opponent Belhaven. Rice recorded only five points and two field goals, but his final make proved to be the game’s most crucial.
Belhaven (9-9, 5-3 CCS) pulled ahead 83-82 with 20 seconds remaining when Judah Jordan connected on a difficult layup. Rice then drove down court and gave the basketball to Rasnick, who passed up the first look and looked Kah’s way. Kah did not take a shot and passed back to Rasnick, who the Scots (11-8, 5-2) would have been fine with attempting the game-winner.
However, Rasnick made a smarter pass to Rice open in the corner, and he drained a 15-feet jumper to go up 84-83 with seconds to play. Rice then forced a turnover on Belhaven’s final possession to secure Maryville’s fifth CCS win.
“The game-winner was fantastic,” Maryville coach Raul Placeres told The Daily Times. “That’s a shot he typically makes, his fifteen-feet pull-up that he loves to take. Myles passed up the first shot and passed to Kordell. Kordell had a decent look but didn’t force it and swung it back to Myles. And then Myles was double-teamed and found Daryl. With the type of game he (Rasnick) was having, you’re fine with him shooting it, but he made the right basketball play.
“And we still had to play defense. Daryl locked up their point guard, made him travel, and that was it.”
Rice’s game-winner came after Belhaven had rallied from a deficit as large as 11 points with four minutes, six seconds left in the game. The Blazers outscored Maryville 17-7 in those final minutes, and for the game shot 52.1% while making 10-of-13 attempts from 3.
Rasnick led Maryville’s scoring with a career-high 32 points — topping his previous best of 31 points set in late December — while totaling nine rebounds, five assists and four steals. Kah and Chase Morgan both scored 10 points, while Charlie Cochran (nine points, nine rebounds) and Jose Rodriguez (seven points, eight rebounds) also finished near a double-double.
“It felt great to do that. I’m really proud of the guys for finding a way,” Placeres said. “We could’ve buckled after we lost the lead there late, but we didn’t. In essence, to control about 39 minutes and 50 seconds on the road was really nice to see from our ball club.”
The win also marked Placeres’ 50th as Maryville’s head coach. Needing 81 games to win 50, Placeres became the fastest coach in Maryville history to reach that mark.
That pace eclipsed the likes of legendary Scots coaches Randy Lambert, who won 722 games in 39 seasons, Rick Byrd, a winner of over 800 games in his career between Maryville, Lincoln Memorial and Belmont, and Boydson Baird, for whom the Scots’ gymnasium is named.
Placeres acknowledged the significance of his accomplishment and was grateful to be in the company of several “Hall of Fame coaches,” but he also recognized that there will be more important wins to come should Maryville meet its goals for the season.
The Scots are now a half-game behind LaGrange, who they will face Friday, Feb. 3 with first place in the CCS on the line.
“It’s just a small feat, but to do it faster than both of those guys while they were here, it’s humbling that I’m off to a pretty good start as a college coach,” Placeres said. “It’s 50 wins, I still got about 700 or more to go to crack ole Lambo. Hopefully we can win 50 more a lot faster than it took me to win the first 50.
“But I was just worried and concerned about win number five in the conference and the ability to give us a chance on Friday to play for first place. That’s what I’m really excited for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.