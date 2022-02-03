David Coon was not going to lose in what was likely his last game inside James C. Campbell Gymnasium.
Maryville was on the brink of suffering a third straight defeat twice, and both times the senior guard kept it alive. Two buzzer-beating 3-pointers sent the Rebels to double overtime, where they pulled out an 88-85 victory over Sequoyah on Thursday.
"With this being my first year being here, this team, coach (Mark Eldridge), coach (Wes) Lambert welcomed me and have been so nice to me," Coon told The Daily Times. "They put me in those positions every day in practice getting shots like that. That's why those shots go in. We work together as a team and it all comes together in the end. What a way to go out."
Sequoyah (16-6) took a 66-62 lead with 42 seconds remaining in regulation after two free throws from Caleb Sloan, but Coon absorbed contact at the rim on the other end, finishing a traditional 3-point play to pull Maryville within one.
The Rebels were unable to capitalize when Dillon Stakely missed the front end of a one-and-one, letting the senior guard rectify his mistake by draining two free throws with eight seconds remaining.
It was not enough to put Maryville away as Coon pulled up from well behind the 3-point line and buried a triple to force overtime.
Sequoyah once again built a three-point lead in the final seconds of the extra period and used one of its two fouls to give to put Maryville up against the clock. Junior forward Eli Elkins checked in off the bench and promptly snagged a cross-court inbound pass, dishing to Coon before his feet even hit the ground. Coon's 3-point attempt banked off the backboard and through the net to bring about double overtime.
"We actually got that set from Brad Stevens of the Celtics," Eldridge said. "David got a good look at it. I don't think he meant to bank it, but we'll take it. All of our guys made big plays tonight, but David made most of them. I'm so proud of him."
"David's just a really good player, and he wanted to win more than probably any of us did," Elkins added. "We got the ball in his hands in positions to tie it for us, and he did for us twice."
Coon kept Maryville alive, but Elkins carried it across the finish line, scoring to tie it up at 85 before finishing at the rim for the game-winning and-one with 10 seconds remaining.
"We just got trapped, and I knew I had to go get it or we were going to turn the ball over," Elkins added. "I caught it and ripped down the line. I saw him slide in front of me, and I thought they were going to call a charge, but I got the lay and they called a block. I hit the free throw and then my teammates made a play at the other end (to get the stop).
"I was pretty hype about it."
Coon tallied a game-high 32 points while Elkins added 21 to lead Maryville to only its second win in its last seven games.
Those struggles have come in part because of injuries to senior point guard Charlie Rice, who was thought to be out for the season with a shoulder injury only to lose him to a season-ending knee injury on Tuesday against Farragut.
And yet, the Rebels exhibited resiliency and mental toughness, even when they had every right not to. The hope is a non-district win in double overtime with seemingly little importance can spark a late-season resurgence.
"A game like this does a lot for us," Eldridge said. "Finding a way to win when we were gone two times and keep pounding and grinding, that's what postseason games are."
Sequoyah Lady Chiefs 54, Maryville Lady Rebels 47: The Maryville girls basketball team walked off the court inside James C. Campbell Gymnasium following a win over William Blount two weeks ago feeling it was hitting its stride.
Four straight losses to top-10 teams — Bearden twice, Heritage and Farragut — changed all that.
Maryville exited the gauntlet to face Sequoyah on Thursday but still looked shaken by recent results in a loss that spoiled Senior Night.
“We played four top-10 teams in the state back-to-back-to-back-to-back, and when you do that, it’s tough,” Maryville coach Scott West told The Daily Times. “Everybody has to stay on board. That includes parents, that includes coaches and players, and that’s hard to do because we’re all competitive. When you have a young, inexperienced team — a team that’s struggling — all it takes is one little hole in the wall, and the leaks start happening.
“We didn’t play confident tonight, and we’ll just have to see where that comes from and what we have to do as coaches to get them there. It’s just a young team, and it’s tough because they’re living in the shadow of what we have been, and that’s not an easy shadow to fall under. A lot of people expect that, but as coaches we know what the reality is. Some people don’t.”
The Lady Rebels (9-17) bounced back from two minor deficits but did not have an answer for a third.
A 9-0 run to close the first quarter gave the Lady Chiefs (10-13) a 14-8 lead. Maryville responded with seven unanswered points to jump ahead, only for Sequoyah to answer with an 8-0 spurt.
An 11-3 run from the Lady Rebels to start the second half erased a 27-19 halftime deficit, but the Lady Chiefs stretched their lead back out to six by the end of the third quarter and up to 10 in the opening minutes of the fourth.
This time, Maryville did not muster a comeback, failing to trim the deficit to less than seven points.
“The defensive intensity has to be consistent, and it wasn’t,” West said. “We turned them over early, and then when we tied the game after being down eight, we let our foot off the gas and let them get open shots, and that was the story of the game. We didn’t have any sense of urgency. When we hit our best punch and they punched back, we just stayed on the rope and didn’t get off of it.
“We don’t score the ball good enough to overcome a 10, 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter against anybody.”
Senior guard Tatianna Cvitkovic and sophomore forward Ella Lott led Maryville with 11 points. Julie Beth Watson (14 points), Lynsey Gunter (13), Kaiti Johnson (11) and Macy Miner (10) all scored in double figures for Sequoyah.
The Lady Rebels get an opportunity to snap a five-game losing streak against the same county rival that gave them their last dose of confidence when they take on William Blount at 6 p.m. today inside Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium.
“You can’t explain what just happened,” West said. “You look at it and we know that we didn’t rotate defensively out of our pressure, we know that we had hands down, we know that when they skipped the ball we didn’t rotate back. Early in the game, we were 3-of-16, 3-of-17 from the 3-point line and weren’t attacking.
“It just snowballed, and that’s a tough loss on Senior Night. Normally, that doesn’t happen.”
