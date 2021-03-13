NASHVILLE — Tennessee sophomore guard Santiago Vescovi kept getting switched onto Alabama senior forward Herb Jones, and the SEC Player of the Year dominated with ease.
The Crimson Tide had no plans to stop taking advantage of the matchup, leaving Tennessee coach Rick Barnes to turn to oft-used defensive stalwart Davonte Gaines when the Vols needed a stop trailing 69-68 with 41 seconds remaining.
Gaines got switched onto Jones and locked him up, blocking Jones’ shot before corralling the rebound.
“That’s what he does,” Barnes said. “We knew we had to get a stop there, we knew he would do it. In a one-on-one situation, if we could have put Yves in that situation, we would have, but we knew where he had to be. We knew the next guy in line would fight every bounce, which he did four different times. There was no doubt. You ask our team who day in and day out you know is going to play his heart out, give you everything, it’s Ticket.
“In that situation, we knew we had to get a stop. Again, we said we’re going to put arguably two of our best defenders in that situation on that switch.”
Gaines’ heroics would soon fall by the wayside after being tripped up by Jones trying to get the ball going the other way.
A 50% free-throw shooter, Gaines stepped to the charity strip and missed both free throws. Jahvon Quinerly converted both his foul shots on the other end to send the Crimson Tide to the championship game, where they will face LSU at 1 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN).
Gaines was obviously distraught as he returned to the bench. Several teammates attempted to offer their support, but his demeanor did not change as he walked toward his seat. He hung a towel over his head for the final 15 seconds of the game.
“He did more than enough on the court, I think, in that position that he got in,” sophomore point guard Santiago Vescovi said. “He forced a turnover, then he got fouled. I mean, free throws, just part of the game. But we would have never gotten to that point if he wasn’t on the court. I really got to give him credit for that.”
The Buffalo, New York native shook off the disappointment after some time, tweeting, “I will get it back … I owe it to my teammates!”
Gaines’ redemption will have to come in the NCAA Tournament. The Vols will learn their seeding on Selection Sunday, which will start at 6 p.m. (TV: CBS).
“We all feel bad for him he didn’t knock those down, but I’m proud of him because he did the job that we asked him to go in there and do,” Barnes said. “His hard work and determination got us that possession. Tough situation to put anybody in when they haven’t played. That’s how much confidence we have in him.
“He’s so loved by his teammates, everyone is hurting for him. Yet, I’m proud of him because he did the job we needed done. He went in and he shut it down.”
