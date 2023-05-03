PIGEON FORGE— The curve was nasty, but his total effort on the mound lived up to the last name of Alcoa left-hander Dawson Sweetland.
The junior pitcher, getting stronger as the game moved on, scattered three runs on seven hits in a sweet outing to lead No. 3 Alcoa to a 6-3 win over No. 2 Union County in a first-round game of the District 2-2A baseball tournament Wednesday evening.
“(Sweetland) did an outstanding job, not just in locating and his pitches, but being mentally tough and competing,” Alcoa coach Steve Dunn told The Daily Times. “(Union County) is a top-5 team in the state with a really good lineup. He held them down.”
Nicked for one run by Union County (20-9) in each of the first three innings, Sweetland allowed just two more hits while facing only 11 batters in innings four through six. With the heart of the Patriots order up in the bottom of the seventh, Sweetland recorded his second strikeout of the game but hit his pitch count-limit.
Sophomore Josh Simpson entered with a 2-2 count against Union County clean-up hitter Ty Edds and struck him out on a full-count before fanning the next batter to seal the win for Alcoa (13-11-1).
“I really depended on my curveball and sinker tonight,” Sweetland said. “Just trying to rely on them getting some weak contact and a couple of swings and misses.”
The Alcoa defense backed up Sweetland well, with no fielding errors and some nice plays from left-fielder Joe McCord and shortstop Bryce Hayes. Union County committed three fielding errors.
Both teams tallied single scores in their first two innings, and Union County took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third, scoring on a single to left. More damage was averted when McCord’s quick retrieval and throw in nailed the second runner trying to score. Hayes made a nice grab of a shot deep in the hole to force another runner out, and Sweetland shut down the threat with the first of his two caught-looking strikeouts.
Alcoa then chased UC starter Brandon Reed in the top of the fourth, opening with two walks sandwiching a single from catcher Parker Davis. Sweetland’s bunt was mishandled by reliever Parker Hodge for one score. Miles Watson then cleared the bases slicing a liner just inside the first-base line for a stand-up double.
With the 6-3 lead, Sweetland’s only trouble came in the fifth with two hits issued, but he helped his own cause with a nice sprint to first to cover the throw on a slow-roller in between first and second for the third out.
McCord, a junior, drove in the first run of the game in the first Alcoa at-bat with a two-out grounder up the middle after Sweetland walked. Alcoa scored again in the second with an inning-opening single from Kyler Clark, who scored an out later on a grounder just eluding a diving second-basemen by Aden Orrick.
“This was one of the best games we’ve played all year,” Dunn said. “I thought defensively, and off the mound we did an outstanding job, and battled to get some hits. Got a good win for us.”
The win means Alcoa needs one more win to advance to Region tournament play. The Tornadoes have another big challenge facing hosts and top-seed Pigeon Forge at 7:30 p.m. this evening.
