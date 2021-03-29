SEYMOUR — The King’s Academy softball coach Dayna Carter was expecting her team to experience some growing pains this season, considering nine of the 13 players on her roster are either in the eighth or ninth grade.
Carter, though, didn’t have much interest in using youth as an excuse for the Lady Lions’ performance against Grace Christian Academy on Monday. She told her players after the contest she expected them to play better.
The Lady Lions committed 11 errors. Those mistakes allowed the Lady Rams to cruise to a 19-7 run-rule victory in five innings at Jane Hood Weekly Field.
“Grace is probably the best team in the state right now,” Carter told The Daily Times. “We knew going in what we were up against and we also knew that we have a young and inexperienced team, but in the same breath, we had so many errors. If you make the simple plays, that’s a lot closer ball game, so I can’t be happy with our team’s performance. Yes, they fought; our team always fights, but we have to clean it up, and we have to find the right mix. Right now, we just don’t know what it is.”
Grace Christian opened an 11-0 lead midway through the third. The Lady Lions (3-3, 0-1 Div. II-A District 1) showed a lot of fight in the bottom of the frame, sending 11 batters to the plate. Izzy Wilson ripped a double to the left-field wall; Harley McCall laced a two-run to right field in the next at-bat. Justyce Burton punctuated the inning by muscling a three-run homer over the center field wall to slice Grace Christian’s lead to 11-6.
Burton’s home run energized TKA’s dugout, but Carter noted that by then it was too late — The Lady Rams already held an insurmountable lead.
Grace Christian relied on aggressive baserunning to build an early cushion, stealing five bases in the first two innings. That helped them convert hits into runs.
Ella Brooks led off the game by drawing a walk. She then moved to third on a single from Hailey Brooks, who then promptly stole second. Heather Laforce scored Ella Brooks by squeezing a single past the shortstop. During the next at-bat, TKA catcher Brook Truax spotted Laforce trying to steal second and tried to pick her off, but her throw to second bounced into the outfield, allowing Hailey Brooks to score. Caitlin Dixon scored Laforce with a groundout to second to stretch Grace Christian’s lead to 3-0.
After the first, the Lady Lions struggled to record the third out. 14 of Grace Christian’s 19 runs came with two outs in the frame.
“That’s one thing that we talk about: ‘Don’t let one error turn into another error,’” Carter said. “I think that’s one of the things that really hurt us with two outs.”
Carter had a long discussion with her players after the game. She urged them to learn from Monday’s game. She’s hoping the performance will lead to future improvement.
“We’ve talked about the fact that this team is so young they don’t have a personality yet,” Carter said. “We’ve got to find it. I was hoping tonight would be the night, but they didn’t even get excited until Justyce hit that bomb. … We have to work on getting better every single time. That’s what we were talking about (after the game): ‘Having some pride and playing with heart. Yes I know you’re young, but you can’t use that as an excuse.’”
