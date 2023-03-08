Maryville track and field coach Nick White remembers seeing Davis Ernsberger’s pure athleticism on the basketball court.
White knew Ernsberger had all the physical tools to be a basketball player, but at the end of the day, he felt that Ernsberger was better suited to run track and field.
“You could tell that he was a fast-twitch athlete in basketball, but you could also tell he wasn’t a basketball player,” White told The Daily Times. “He was just an athlete that could run, jump and do a lot of things that played basketball. We didn’t know he would be that good, but we knew if we could just get him out there, the type of things he could already do fit into what you do in track and field.”
Ernsberger’s decision to go out for track and field culminated in a ceremony Wednesday morning at Maryville High School when he signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his athletic career at Maryville College. It took two years to convince Ernsberger to come out for track, but when he did, he never looked back.
Ernsberger spent only a week training with the team before his first meet. White put the junior on the 400-meter run just to see what he could do, and he kept pace with all the other top, experienced runners for the simple reason that he wanted to.
By the end of the spring, Ernsberger earned All-State honors and set a new Maryville record for the 400 with a time of 49.2 seconds, as well as new bests in the 4x200m and the 4x400m.
“When we finally got him out there, to see him do as well as he did has been phenomenal,” White said. “For a kid who never ran track to run a 49.2 in the 400 his first year is almost unimaginable. That’s really fast in the 400.”
As a first-year athlete in a brand new sport, Ernsberger needed something to separate him from the rest of the pack, and for him, it was his mindset as a runner. Ernsberger prides himself on his mental toughness, a factor that can make or break a runner on the final stretch of the 400.
Ernsberger had great role models at Maryville to imitate, such as Eli Cobble, Micah Dunn and Cooper Lowe. Those upperclassmen taught him what it took to be a successful runner, a reason why he garnered many college offers.
“I think I pushed myself inside the meet and at practice,” Ernsberger said. “A lot of times at the meet, it’s a mental battle in that last 100 meters of the 400-meter. I feel like I push myself really hard.”
Ernsberger drew interest from multiple programs, including Division I Middle Tennessee State University, but ultimately chose Maryville College because it was close to home, and he knew he would have a chance to make an immediate impact there.
“I had a lot of other schools talk to me, but I thought going small would be my best option,” Ernsberger said. “I’ve had a lot of experience in track and I didn’t want to go into a place where I already was at the bottom of the totem pole. I wanted to be at a place where I could succeed right away.”
“At Maryville College,” White added, “he’ll be a huge fish in a small pond in Division III.”
