Maryville coach Derek Hunt strayed from his typical reserved manner as senior quarterback Carson Jones scrambled around in the backfield with the final seconds of the first half, costing the Rebels a chance at points that proved hard to come by.
“I was pretty heated because Carson knows we have to get down, and he just lost it,” Hunt told The Daily Times. “… I had a little conversation with him at halftime just like my head coach used to have with me.”
The frustration was short-lived, and the conversation quickly switched to kickstarting an offense that logged 36 yards and a single first down in the first half. Hunt informed Jones the ball would be in his hands more often, and that the first-year signal caller would make more of an impact with his legs, not his arm.
It was a game-changing adjustment that led to a pair of Maryville touchdowns en route to a 14-9 victory over Alcoa in 92nd Battle of Pistol Creek.
“We were having trouble finding success, and so I thought a mix-up might be to get an extra hat, use our running back to take a linebacker and block, gain a numbers advantage and give Carson a chance,” Hunt said. “He made some big plays. I think he matured a lot tonight.”
Jones has been an efficient quarterback through the first two starts of his career, and he was so again against the Tornadoes (3-1), but a talented defense stunted the Rebels’ ability to get the ball down field.
Maryville (3-0) responded by with a run-heavy offense centered around Jones’ deceptive ability to run. Seven of Jones’ 10 passes came in the first half and seven of his 11 carries were after the intermission. He threw for 28 yards in the first half and ran for 54 in the following halftime.
Two of those second-half runs came after senior defensive end Hagan Webb stopped Alcoa senior running back Ahmaudd Sankey short of the first-down marker on fourth-and-1 in the third quarter. The first was a 22-yard scamper that marked Maryville’s second first down of the game and the second capped the Rebels’ first touchdown drive.
Maryville’s defense handed the ball back to Jones after recovering a Sankey fumble on the ensuing possession, and he replied with a 29-yard touchdown run that gave the Rebels the lead for good.
“I wouldn’t say I’m fast, but I can make some big runs when I need to,” Jones said. “I feel like I’m a physical runner, and the guys blocked for me tonight and I was able to score two touchdowns.”
Jones looks like a quarterback capable of leading Maryville to its 18th state championship with his arm, but against Alcoa he showcased that he is more than a pocket passer. That versatility only makes the Rebels more dangerous when coupled with senior running back Parker McGill, speedy wide receivers Nick Dagel and Markel Fortenberry and a budding offensive line.
“This game gives me confidence,” Jones said. “I showed what I can do with my legs against a defense like that, and hopefully that bleeds into the next few weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.