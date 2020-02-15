One night before the Maryville High School student section chanted his name louder than it ever had before, Joe Anderson could barely hit the broad side of a barn.
With the clock ticking close to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Anderson was in the gym at Montgomery Intermediate School working on his shot as if he had never scored a point for the Rebels.
In reality, the senior was about 24 hours away from becoming Maryville’s all-time leading scorer, but as he got up some shots in virtual solitude he felt the effects of an already exhausting week that included games on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Most of his shots were short, and perhaps the greatest shooter in the history of Blount County was frustrated.
“Everything feels weak,” Anderson said.
Rodney Nelson, who coached Maryville’s boys for nearly 25 years, quickly put it all into perspective by noting those back-to-back games, including Wednesday’s down-to-the-wire loss against No. 1-ranked Cleveland in which Anderson played all but a few seconds.
The work continued, and after Nelson pointed out to Anderson his shoulders were going forward rather than up, Anderson focused on that, got back to extending his body and started to make more shots.
Nelson has made that observation throughout his coaching career and perhaps most notably more than 15 years ago when he coached Lee Humphrey — the former Rebel whose record Anderson broke the next night in a win over Alcoa.
Not surprisingly, the first time Anderson and Humphrey met was in the Montgomery Intermediate School gym when Humphrey hosted a shooting clinic and Humphrey invited Anderson to be a coach.
Back then, Anderson looked up to Humphrey, who won national championships with Florida in 2006 and 2007. Two years later, it’s Humphrey’s career point total looking up at Anderson’s — something Anderson said he always expected would feel surreal.
“Lee Humphrey was incredible,” Anderson said. “What he did at Florida was even more incredible. It would be cool to have my name around the school when I’m not here — leave a legacy.”
No surprise for Humphrey
Humphrey’s legacy includes a dominant senior season in 2002-03 in which he averaged 27.6 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and was named TSSAA’s Class AAA Mr. Basketball. He finished his career with 2,257 points.
Anderson, who now sits at 2,258 points and is a finalist for Mr. Basketball this season, was far away from breaking Humphrey’s record when they met between his sophomore and junior seasons so at that point Anderson was just a starry-eyed kid meeting one of his heroes for the first time.
They talked about Anderson’s goals of playing in college and eventually professionally — perhaps overseas like Humphrey did. After leaving Florida, Humphrey played from 2007-2015 for teams in Greece, Poland, Germany, Texas, France, Ukraine, Hungary and Lithuania.
These days, Humphrey works for a human resources outsourcing firm. Back in the states on a regular basis, Humphrey has had a few chances to see Anderson play when back in town to visit family. Plus, his father still follows the Rebels and keeps him updated.
Humphrey said he sees a little bit of himself in Anderson, including his scoring ability and his feel for the game.
“Joe is a phenomenal player,” said Humphrey, who holds the all-time NCAA Tournament record with 55 3-pointers in 14 games. “He has a had a fantastic career. It doesn’t surprise me. He shoots the ball well. He manages the team. He can really pass. I think he has a great future ahead of him.”
If Anderson does achieve anything close to what Humphrey did after graduating from Maryville one of the people he will thank the most is Nelson, who also served as Humphrey’s shooting coach before he got to high school.
The transformation
Nelson met Anderson for the first time when he was helping the legendary Randy Lambert coach a camp at Maryville College.
By then Nelson had seen it all coaching around the state yet he couldn’t help but notice seventh-grade Anderson that first day of camp.
Anderson’s court vision and ball-handling impressed Nelson. The more Nelson watched, the more he realized Anderson always tried to get all the way to the rim or to pass it. It didn’t take him long to introduce Anderson to the mid-range jump shot that Anderson has turned into one of his most lethal aspects of his offensive arsenal.
There also was plenty of work to do with Anderson’s shooting motion, which made sense because he was still in middle school.
Kids that age often have to simply find a way to get the ball all the way to the rim because their strength has yet to fully develop. Anderson’s chosen method at the time started at his left hip and went through the center of his body. Once the camp ended, Anderson’s parents approached Nelson about private coaching lessons, and that shooting motion is the first thing Nelson went to work on.
“He wasn’t a bad shooter, it was just inconsistent,” Nelson said. “Part of that technique was to get distance on the 3 ball. He didn’t shoot many of them. He was always head-faking off the dribble.
“His ball-handling skills gave him all sorts of ability to penetrate. For him to become a better player overall he was going to have to change his shot. He was willing. At that point when they’re young you have to figure out a fit that will help them at that point with the strength they have. It’s hard to take a 7th grader and put a college jump shot on him. You build it up incrementally.”
Anderson’s point total has increased incrementally, too.
As a freshman, he was more of a distributor because there were upperclassmen who had established themselves as go-to scorers. He became a scorer as a sophomore, and this year is averaging 23 points per game to go with six assists, four rebounds and four steals.
Anderson is no stranger to scoring more than 30 points in a game, but based on how hectic last week was heading into Friday’s regular season finale against Alcoa, it made sense Anderson would have to wait until this week’s district tournament to surpass Humphrey’s record.
After a strong third quarter gave him 18 points for the game, however, Anderson could sense what was possible over the last eight minutes. It helped that Alcoa fought back and forced Anderson to stay in the game until the end.
A layup with less than a minute to go gave him 30 for the game and tied Humphrey’s record. A free throw with 20 seconds remaining gave him the record all to himself.
BIG NEWS! With this free throw, @joe22anderson has become the all-time leading scorer in @MHSMBB history. He has 2,258 points, breaking the previous mark set by Lee Humphrey. @homeoftherebels pic.twitter.com/ejpHcT5vyW— Daily Times Sports (@TDT_Sports) February 15, 2020
Maryville coach Mark Eldridge said he has been impressed with Anderson’s ability to keep track of the record with help from his coaches but not let it get ahead of the bigger goal — qualifying for the state tournament and maybe even winning it.
“Joe doesn’t change,” Eldridge said. “What Joe does is come every day with a great motor and works hard. In the pursuit of being a great team player this accomplishment has happened. All of that was before his personal goals.
“I’m sure he knew what the number was, but I haven’t heard Joe mention it two times all year. That’s what type of kid he is. That’s why we’re sitting at 24 wins. We were 28-4 last year. It’s because of people at like Joe.”
Post-game interview with @joe22anderson - the new all-time leading scorer in @MHSMBB history. @homeoftherebels pic.twitter.com/mWAkzTT36R— Daily Times Sports (@TDT_Sports) February 15, 2020
