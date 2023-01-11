Jordan Wright corralled an Olivier Nkamhoua turnover with nine seconds remaining and jetted up the court.
The Vanderbilt senior guard faced no resistance, going coast-to-coast for a buzzer-beating layup to give the Commodores a 39-37 halftime lead.
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes described it as “one of the worst plays” he’s witnessed since taking the helm of the program, leading to an impassioned halftime speech.
“It’s motivating, but I would say for some guys it may be scary because they have never seen that before and never heard that before,” Tennessee senior forward Uros Plavsic said. “It’s just what you have to hear as a player. It’s something that wakes you up and kind of gives you more energy, more motivation going out while at the same time getting in your head that you have to be ready for whatever they are talking about in their locker room because you know they are definitely thinking, ‘OK, we’re in the game now. Let’s go out there and try to win the game.’ The same thing we wanted to do.
“You just have to be ready to listen to what he says, fix the mistakes he is telling you to fix and come out and execute whatever he wants to do.”
The 39 points Tennessee surrendered before halftime was the most it has allowed in a half all season, but the best defense in the country rebounded afterward, stifling Vanderbilt in the second half en route to 77-68 victory on Tuesday inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
Vanderbilt shot 41.9% in the first half and only turned the ball over three times. Senior forward Liam Robbins scored nine of the Commodores’ first 12 points and finished the opening period with 11 points on 3-of-6 shooting while hitting five of his six free-throw attempts.
“Obviously, he got hot as soon as he got in the game and we needed to adjust, especially in the second half. ... We just needed to adjust. He drew seven fouls tonight, which was really impressive honestly. Kind of just stopping him, making him go baseline instead of going middle. We put him on the line a little bit too much, I think, and he made a good amount of free throws. That’s pretty much it. We definitely needed to do a better job on him tonight.”
The Vols (14-2, 4-0 SEC) opened the second half with a 9-0 run and never looked back, holding the Commodores to 33.3% shooting after the intermission, including a 1-for-14 mark from behind the 3-point line, to build as much as a 17-point lead.
“The start of the first half, I think you have to give a lot of credit to Vandy,” Barnes said. “They got down, they didn’t flinch either. Every time I’ve coached against coach (Jerry) Stackhouse, their teams stay in it. They’re not going to quit. Honestly they’ve got a lot of his personality, where they’re going to fight you every step they can and will.
“I just thought early, our veterans, from a defensive standpoint, from a scouting report, had some breakdowns that they can’t have early in a game. I thought we were better defensively, obviously, in the second half.”
