Alcoa knew it couldn’t let Cosby get open looks from beyond the 3-point line, and yet it took Cosby’s Trey Jackson 24 seconds to get free and bury a shot from distance.
The Eagles hit four more 3-pointers in the opening period, leading to a fired-up Ryan Collins jumping on his team for not playing together and not paying attention to what needed to be done.
“I didn’t think we did what we needed to do to compete early,” the first-year Alcoa coach told The Daily Times. “Every single game ‘compete’ means something different, and tonight we really needed to lock in on their three guards, but in the first quarter we gave up five 3s.
“Those details from scouting report to film to execution on the court have to show up. Cosby is very well-coached and they’re together in their schemes, and you can’t come out with a lack of focus.”
The message worked.
Alcoa locked in defensively and surrendered less points in the second and third quarters combined (18) than it did in the first (19) en route to a 64-59 victory over Cosby on Monday.
The Tornadoes allowed one field goal in the second period and rattled off an 11-0 run that included a trio of long balls from juniors Isiah Cox and Nate Marsh and senior TJ Martin.
Cosby responded with eight of the first 10 points of the second half to go back on top, but senior Nick Roberts scored eight unanswered points while Alcoa held Cosby without a point for two minutes, 33 seconds to take the lead for good.
“They definitely responded to the message well, and that’s what it is about,” Collins said. “We got dialed in and got a couple easy (baskets) on the press, but we have to be able to put together four quarters and not have a first quarter like that.”
Roberts tallied a game-high 16 points while freshman Tai Cates and Martin scored 13 and 10, respectively. Jeremy Wise, Braden Shaffer and Jackson each poured in 15 points for Cosby.
Alcoa is still in the infancy stages of its development as a team. Monday was its second game with a complete roster, and with that comes frustrations like the first quarter.
The most important thing, however, is the Tornadoes bounced back, marking another necessary step forward.
“Every game is important to take away lessons from at this point,” Collins said. “We haven’t spent a lot of time together, we haven’t played in-game a lot together, we haven’t went through scouting reports and then executed scouting reports a lot.
“What’s good is every team we’re playing is a quality opponent, and they’re going to force us to get better. That’s what I’m excited about.”
With a comfortable lead in hand, the Lady Tornadoes called off their full-court press midway through the third quarter, but that didn’t stop them from hounding the Lady Eagles.
Alcoa’s half-court defense proved to be just as good as its press, and the Lady Tornadoes finished a third-quarter shutout that highlighted a dominating defensive performance.
“We’re going to try to pressure people, but what I really liked is when we quit pressing in the middle of third, we still kept pressuring the basketball in the half court,” coach David Baumann said. “That’s something we’re going to have to do when we get into tournament play because we won’t be able to press everybody.
“The better teams get, the less likely we are to turn them over by pressing, so we have to be able to get after it defensively in the half court and get stops, and that’s what I’m most proud of tonight.”
Junior Brenna Ridge was the Lady Tornadoes’ lone double-digit scorer with 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Seven other players posted at least five points, including her younger sister, Macie, who had eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.