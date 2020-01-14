A wake-up call only matters if the effects last longer than a game or two, and after Tuesday’s clutch performance it’s safe to say the Maryville girls basketball team has its eyes wide open long after it was jostled from its defensive slumber.
Trailing by three points when the fourth quarter began, the Lady Rebels limited Farragut to four points in the final eight minutes to rally for a 42-39 home victory that wasn’t complete until Farragut missed two shots in the final five seconds and Gracie Midkiff made two free throws with less than one tick left on the clock.
The victory pulls Maryville (14-3, 4-2) even with Farragut (13-6, 4-2) and Heritage (16-2, 4-2) in a three-way tie for second place in District 4-AAA. All three teams are two games behind undefeated Bearden, which beat Heritage on Tuesday.
“We couldn’t afford another loss especially at home,” Maryville coach Scott West said. “To get it on not our best night shooting the basketball is big. I tell them it’s not about shooting the basketball. It’s about playing defense.
“If we can defend against a team like that and hold them under 40, that was huge. It all started out front with our guards 10 (Katie Cunningham) and 14 (Taylor West) just getting after it.”
Cunningham and Taylor West did most of the defensive work on the perimeter in the fourth quarter. They kept Farragut’s guards from getting the offense started. They were so good that Farragut went scoreless for the first six minutes of the quarter.
The lead changed hands four times in the final two minutes with Maryville pulling ahead for good at 40-39 on two free throws by Aaliyah Vananda with 25.7 seconds to go. Vananda scored six of her team-high-tying 11 points in the fourth and added several of her six rebounds as the Lady Rebels repeatedly limited Farragut to one shot per possession.
Tuesday’s defensive effort was yet another powerful one in a long line of them since Maryville lost to Bearden and Heritage in the same week in December.
In their first nine games, the Lady Rebels gave up an average of 57.1 points per game and lost three times. In the nine games since then they are giving up an average of 41.8 points per game and have not lost.
Midkiff made three 3-pointers on her way to 11 points. She also had four assists. One game after scoring 32 points and eclipsing the 1,000-point total for her career, junior Denae Fritz had nine points, 17 rebounds and three assists.
Farragut made back-to-back 3-pointers in the second quarter for a six-point lead, but Maryville answered with an 11-2 run and led 20-17 at halftime.
The Lady Admirals scored seven quick points to start the third quarter to surge into the lead. They held that lead through the first five minutes of the fourth quarter before Vananda scored the first two of her six fourth-quarter points.
The Lady Rebels stayed in the race for one of the top two seeds, which would give them a double bye in the district tournament. Fritz said if they maintain their current form they will be in good shape when the playoffs arrive.
“We’ve come together more as a team,” Fritz said. “Getting a win against Farragut is really big. It’s really going to boost a lot of peoples’ confidence and carry over to the rest of the season.”
Tuesday’s game was a carbon copy of all of Maryville’s games during its 11-game winning streak. The Rebels start fast and build a lead with their uptempo full-court press.
Maryville (14-3, 6-0) led by nine points after the first quarter and by 15 points at halftime. Farragut (10-10, 3-3) trimmed its deficit to single digits early in the fourth quarter, but Maryville responded with a 6-0 run that was capped by an A.J. Davis steal and pass ahead to Ashton Maples for an uncontested one-handed dunk.
Maples led the Rebels with 22 points and nine rebounds. Joe Anderson had 20 points, five steals and four assists. Terrence Dorsey Jr. made three 3-pointers in the first half on his way to 14 points and four steals.
Josh Seiler had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Davis had seven points, five steals, five assists and four rebounds.
