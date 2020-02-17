KNOXVILLE — Basketball is a tournament sport, capable of ruining a promising season in an instant or making a below average campaign memorable.
The William Blount girls are a victory away from making the latter a reality after cruising to a 55-37 win over Lenoir City in the opening round of the District 4-AAA Tournament on Monday at Bearden High School.
“You have to leave it all on the line,” William Blount coach Todd Wright told The Daily Times. “There is no tomorrow if you don’t. I told them when we walked out of the locker room to take the floor, ‘No matter the score and no matter what happens in the game, you need to be mentally, physically and emotionally drained. If you’re not, you didn’t give every ounce that you possibly could,’ and that’s what you have to do when you’re down to do-or-die games like that.”
The Lady Governors (18-12) used a stifling defensive performance to set up a meeting with Farragut at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for a spot in the district tournament semifinals and the Region 2-AAA Tournament.
William Blount held Lenoir City (7-22) without a field goal until the four-minute, 59-second mark of the second quarter and surrendered only one basket in the first half.
A bevy of deflections and takeaways allowed the Lady Govs to build a 16-1 lead after the first quarter and a 30-11 advantage at halftime en route to their best defensive performance since limiting Knoxville West to 32 points on Jan. 14.
“I thought we came out with active hands and got in the passing lanes,” Wright said. “Defense is about effort, being in position and communication. You don’t have control over kids making shots or how the ball bounces, but you can control your effort and being in the right position on the floor. I thought the kids were pretty focused tonight.”
Senior guard Kendyl Tillie tallied a game-high 18 points and junior guard McKenna Myers added 14.
William Blount was swept in the regular season by four district foes, with Farragut being the only team it was able to stay within double digits of.
Both meetings featured a one-possession game midway through the fourth quarter before the Lady Govs fell short.
This time around, though, William Blount believes the outcome can be different.
The Lady Govs have won three in a row after dropping six of their previous seven games, and they seem locked in on making an up-and-down regular season a distant memory.
“We knew we would be here in the middle of the pack and hopefully have an opportunity to play in a game to get to the region, and that’s where we are,” Wright said. “We’ve talked about it all year long, and we’re glad to have this opportunity.
“I feel like we’ve played pretty well three games in a row. We’ve shot the ball as well as we’ve shot it all year and defensively they have bought in and we have an idea of what want to do. It’s just a matter of stepping it up another notch Wednesday.”
