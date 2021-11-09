KNOXVILLE — Tennessee set a new program record with 17 made 3-pointers and rattled off an 18-0 run over a five-minute, four-second midway through the second half en route to a 90-62 rout of UT-Martin on Tuesday inside Thompson-Boling Arena, but an uninspiring opening period still loomed large.
“They clearly had a plan to spread us out and drive the basketball, and we had a plan that we wanted to defend the 3-point line, but when we say that we still want to help each other in those gaps and we weren’t doing that,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “The tempo they played, we’re going to see that some because we’re going to run. We going to try and push the tempo and get in a high-possession game, but we’re going to play against teams that are going to try and slow us down.
“… It was a good opener for us because it exposed that we’ve got to get better, but this time of year we know we have to get better, especially playing against outside competition.”
UT-Martin (0-1) made nine of its first 13 shots and grabbed an early lead that persisted until Tennessee freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler hit a transition 3 that gave UT a 24-21 lead. The Skyhawks would tie it at 26 on a David Didenko 3-pointer but would never lead again despite shooting 55.6% (15-for-27) from the floor in the opening period.
Tennessee (1-0) limited UT-Martin to three made field goals in the first 5:30 of the second half, setting the tone for a bounce-back period in which it held the Skyhawks to 35.5% (11-for-31) shooting.
“We’re starting to realize that we can’t let a team like this do that to us, and we can’t let this happen going forward, especially against teams like Villanova, who we play again soon,” said Chandler, who scored a team high-tying 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting. “We have to start from the jump playing great defense. We can’t wait until the second half. We all have to buy in to having the mindset that if we play great defense, we’re going to win the game.”
Tennessee established throughout its preseason scrimmages and exhibition against Lenoir-Rhyne that it is going to rely on outside shooting to score points, and it did so against versus UT-Martin as 57% of its scoring came from behind the arc.
However, the Vols lacked an inside presence on the offensive end, scoring 16 points in the paint in the half court while shooting 6-for-19 at the rim — albeit with redshirt senior forward John Fulkerson sidelined (fractured left thumb).
“You can establish things inside in different ways,” Barnes said. “If you have a player you want to post and go in there, you can, but we can get it with dribble penetration, too. Kennedy has done a good job, and Zakai (Zeigler) gets it there, but he has to make better decisions, but it’s all new to him.
“The offensive end right now, we always want to get better, but we’ve got to do a better job with what we do on the defensive end.”
Both of those shortcomings may be solved with a healthy Fulkerson, who Barnes said is probable to play against East Tennessee State at noon Sunday, but Tennessee reaching its full potential hinges on correcting those issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.