An Alcoa student pointed at the scoreboard while Maryville’s student section chanted on the other end of the court.
The Tornadoes had scored seven unanswered points midway through the fourth quarter that gave them their first lead since the opening possession of the second half, but the celebration was short-lived.
Maryville responded by turning to its run-and-jump full-court press and forced two turnovers that led to four points in an 8-second span — the catalyst for a 65-55 victory over Alcoa on Thursday that extended the Rebels’ winning streak to 12 games.
“We knew they had subbed in (a post player for a guard), and I thought we had a good opportunity to run-and-jump press,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge told The Daily Times. “We had to do something to get a little mojo back, and I think those were two big possessions that got us the momentum back.”
Junior Josh Seiler intercepted the first pass and drew a foul with four minutes, five seconds remaining. He made both free throws to give the Rebels (15-3) a one-point advantage that grew to 54-51 when senior Ashton Maples came away with a second straight steal in the backcourt that led to a layup by sophomore Terrence Dorsey Jr.
Senior A.J. Davis added a corner 3-pointer a minute later to cap a 7-0 run that included a 3:32 scoring drought by the Tornadoes (11-6).
“We just didn’t handle (the press) well,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said. “To be honest, it’s on me for not calling a timeout after the first turnover to get us settled and to tell the guys, ‘Hey, if this happens again, this is exactly what we want to do.’
“As a coach, you want to trust them and let them play through it, but maybe we weren’t ready for that, and again, that’s on me.”
A Nate Marsh mid-range jumper and a free throw by freshman Tai Cates pulled the Tornadoes back within three, but the comeback stalled there after senior TJ Martin had a game-tying 3-point attempt rim out with 1:21 remaining.
Senior Joe Anderson was fouled after the ensuing rebound and made the first two of what would be six straight free throws to seal the victory.
“The only message you ever send as a coach is the next one is going in,” Collins said. “You try and get them to move forward off of it because the last thing you ever want is for somebody dwelling on a miss and carrying it forward into their next shot.
“That was a tough miss because it rattled halfway down and then came out. We had a couple more 3s late that were wide open looks, but we just didn’t capitalize on them and sometimes that happens.”
Anderson scored a game-high 26 points and surpassed the 2,000-point plateau for his career. He can now set his sights on becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer, a title currently held by Lee Humphrey (2,257).
“It’s my dad’s birthday, and I really wanted to (reach the 2,00-point milestone) on his birthday,” Anderson said. “It would be huge to become the all-time leading scorer because of what Lee went on to do in his career. To have more points than him would be awesome.”
Davis added 13 points for Maryville, and Maples tallied nine points and 20 rebounds. Martin (14), Cates (13) and Cam Burden (11) scored in double figures for Alcoa.
The loss comes two days after the Tornadoes knocked off District 4-AA rival and No. 3-ranked Scott, and a close defeat against one of the best teams in Class AAA solidifies how far they have come since injecting the five football players into their roster during Christmas break.
“The thing I’m most proud of about the past two games is the feel of true togetherness,” Collins said. “They’re upset, and I understand that, but for the first time I feel like we were behind one another. That’s the biggest thing we need to bottle and say we’re never going to lose it.”
Maryville has found itself as well, winning its last nine games by at least 17 points before Alcoa gave it a scare — a level of dominance that has it thinking about the state tournament.
“That’s what we’re all thinking about in practice, even on days we don’t want to be there” Anderson said. “We’ve been close the last three years and we want to do it this year.”
Maryville girls 61, Alcoa 45: The Lady Rebels opened the season by daring teams to outscore them, but over the past several weeks they have made that nearly impossible.
Maryville put forth another dominant defensive performance, limiting its opponent to less than 50 points for the fifth time in its last six games en route to its 13th consecutive win over its city rival.
“We’ve worked on it and we’ve stressed it, and since that point, we’re holding really good teams to not a lot of points,” Maryville coach Scott West told The Daily Times. “Other teams are doing a better job on us. We’ve dropped into the 60s instead of scoring in the mid-70s.
“Defense is what is going to take us where we want to go. The offense will fix itself out because we don’t have to get on them too much to work on offense, but the defense is going to have to be what carries us.”
Junior Denae Fritz scored a team-high 20 points while senior Gracie Midkiff and junior Aaliyah Vanada poured in 16 and 12, respectively. Alcoa junior McKenzie Wilburn tallied a game-high 22 points paced by five 3-pointers.
The Lady Rebels (15-3) were at their best in the second quarter, holding the Lady Tornadoes (12-6) to six points while generating a bevy of turnovers that led to easy baskets in transition.
“We threw too many long passes, and we also threw a lot of passes where we were just staring people down instead of faking passes and making them,” Alcoa coach David Baumann said. “They’re so long and athletic, and they’re wanting to go the other way with it and they did.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.