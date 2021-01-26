The Heritage girls basketball team limited Hardin Valley to eight first-half points and built a 27-point halftime lead en route to a 56-25 victory on Tuesday at Hardin Valley Academy.
The Lady Mountaineers (17-5, 8-2 District 4-AAA) were paced by a 21-point performance from senior guard Lexi Patty. Senior forward Katlin Burger added 10 points.
Heritage will attempt to extend its winning streak to four games and keep sole possession of second place in the district when it hosts county rival Maryville at 6 p.m. Friday.
