Denae Fritz is one of the best scorers in the state. There’s a reason she signed with Iowa State in November.
Yet the Maryville senior forward prides herself most in her ability to defend. She wants to help the Lady Rebels win their first state title in program history; she knows the only way that will happen is if she and her teammates continue to improve defensively.
“Offense wins games, but defense is going to get us farther down to the state tournament,” Fritz told The Daily Times. “And hopefully it helps us win the thing.”
That’s why Fritz was pleased after Maryville’s game against Oakland during the semifinals of the Maryville Christmas Tournament. The Lady Rebels received the Lady Patriots’ best effort, but their defensive effort enabled them to churn out a 65-57 victory on Tuesday. The Lady Rebels closed the game on a 6-0 run to clinch a berth in the championship, where they will host Stone Memorial (8-1) on Wednesday.
Fritz dropped a game-high 26 points and registered at least seven steals that produced easy transition opportunities for the Lady Rebels (8-2). She wasn’t the only player who played a crucial role in the victory. Senior Gracie Midkiff was once again lethal from the perimeter, burying three 3-pointers to finish with 19 points. She scored eight points in the third quarter to turn a 42-37 lead into a 52-39 advantage at the end of the third quarter. Jada Edwards came off the bench to drain two triples, and both Christina Anderson and Tatianna Cvitkovic impressed their coach Scott West with their performances on defense.
“It was a team effort,” West said. “(Fritz) is a special player. She does a lot of good stuff. She hit some big shots. Gracie Midkiff continues to be good. I thought Aaliyah (Vananda) was good defensively and did some good stuff for us. … There are things we got to get better at. We got to be better at handling when things get out of control. When it gets hectic, we have a tendency to go with that. We need to find our stabilizing force to get us focused and refocused, and we will as we get closer to the tournament.”
There were several times the Lady Rebels flirted with taking control of the game. They led 25-18 midway through the second quarter, 52-39 entering the fourth and 59-49 with three minutes left in the contest. The Lady Patriots (5-5) always responded with a run to remain within striking distance. Their final attempt to rally came in the final three minutes. Oakland went on an 8-0 run to whittle Maryville’s lead to 59-57 with 1:50 left. The Lady Rebels didn’t panic, holding Oakland scoreless during the final two minutes. Midkiff buried her final 3-pointer in the left corner to give Maryville a two-possession lead with 1:37 remaining. Fritz swiped her final steal with 40 seconds remaining and Vananda extinguished any remaining hope of an Oakland comeback with another steal with 20 seconds to go.
“Our defense was the key to the game,” Fritz said. “A lot of people stepped up, but honestly it was our defense that won the game. We had a lot of crucial steals at the end. They were a very physical team, but we stuck in there with them.
“We’ve been practicing defense for the last two weeks, and we know that’s the part of the game that needs to get better every game. I think we did a very good job getting rebounds and locking some people up that we needed.”
The Lady Rebels know they can’t celebrate Tuesday’s win for too long. Stone Memorial hasn’t lost since falling 72-67 to Maryville in the season opener. The Lady Panthers’ post Tessa Miller should be a Miss Basketball contender along with Fritz. West admitted the Lady Rebels will have to play better if they hope to defeat Stone Memorial a second time.
“Stone Memorial is a great team,” West said. “I think it is a state-championship contender. … We beat them earlier in the year, so I’m sure they are hungry to get a little revenge on that. I told our girls that our goal is to play them a couple more times, maybe we will get them tomorrow and our goal is to play them in the state tournament. That would be awesome.”
