The Alcoa boys basketball team came to a fork in the road after five consecutive losses entering district play.
The Tornadoes could have folded and let a disappointing start ruin a season filled with promise or improve upon their deficiencies as a team and play their best ball to date in the games that matter.
With its leading scorer back in the lineup and a critical stretch of shutdown defense, Alcoa showcased its investment in getting back on track, cruising to a 71-56 victory over Fulton on Friday.
“The past couple of days we’ve talked a lot about learn over linger,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins told The Daily Times. “We’ve had a bunch of losses kind of build up on us, and you can go one of two directions. … They’ve bought in to righting the ship the past couple of days.
“A game against Fulton honors toughness, and there is no doubt that, at times, we were the tougher team.”
Four unanswered points from Fulton coming off a putback by Tyler Lee and a Denaj Kimber bucket trimmed Alcoa’s third-quarter lead to 38-34 with four minutes, three seconds remaining in the period, but it would be the last time the Falcons scored from somewhere other than the free-throw line for a while.
The Tornadoes (3-5, 1-0 District 4-AA) held the Falcons without a made field goal for the rest of the third quarter, as well as the first 2 1/2 minutes of the final period. Alcoa stretched its two-possession advantage out to 62-37 during that stretch.
“Coach gave us a good game plan to pack the middle with extra helpside (defense),” sophomore guard Tai Cates said. “We could live with the 3s, but we couldn’t give up more points in the paint because we’ve been giving up a lot lately.
“Everybody got in the middle and that helped force turnovers because when they drove in, they saw a lot of bodies and panicked.”
Defense paved the way for the Tornadoes to get back in the win column, but the final two games of their losing streak proved how pivotal Cates is to their offensive success, tallying 44 points against Greeneville on Dec. 30 with Cates sidelined due to injury and 33 points versus Bearden on Tuesday with Cates out because of a personal issue.
He scored a game-high 29 points in his return, 19 of which came in the second half to help Alcoa pull away from Fulton.
“Tai is a difference maker for us,” Collins said. “He handles pressure with the ball, he can create for himself and he can create for others. He just kind of gives us a steady presence, and maybe his presence on the court gave us confidence.
“I know when the moments are biggest he’ll deliver for us, and I thought he did tonight.”
The Tornadoes hope their latest effort is a sign of things to come. They will attempt to continue building momentum when they travel to Scott on Tuesday.
“To be honest, on the floor there were a ton of young kids for both programs, but I thought we played hard and I thought we bought into the right things, and that was most important for me to see,” Collins said.
“The thing you worry about as a coach is through those five games when you’re piling up losses is not losing individuals and not losing the team. Tonight proved that we’re bought in and we’re ready to make a run at this thing.”
Alcoa girls 68, Fulton 39: It would be hard to be any better than the Lady Tornadoes were when they knocked off Class AAA state tournament contender Bearden on Tuesday, but Alcoa did just that against Fulton.
“I felt like, offensively and defensively, this may be the most complete game we’ve played this year, and I stressed to the girls that we can’t let it be our best because it’s still early January,” Alcoa coach David Baumann said. “
This week helps build our confidence and believe in what we’re doing because we haven’t had a ton of practice time, but we’re starting to come together and get in shape.”
The Lady Tornadoes (4-4, 1-0 District 4-AAA) recorded more steals than points allowed in the first half, stifling the previously unbeaten Lady Falcons while jumping out to a 40-9 lead at the intermission.
“We’ve got some pretty good on-ball defenders, but we’ve talked about being good when your girl doesn’t have the ball, and that’s what we were great at tonight,” Baumann said. “Most of our steals were from somebody helping somebody, and that was great to see.”
Senior guard Kenzie Wilburn scored a game-high 26 points and was joined in double figures by sophomore point guard Karli Haworth (11), sophomore forward Mak Bremer (11) and sophomore guard Macie Ridge (10).
A pair of pandemic-related shutdowns prevented Alcoa — one of the best Class AA teams in East Tennessee — from finding its rhythm early, but that is starting to sort itself out. The Lady Tornadoes may have played their best basketball this week, but they believe there is still room to grow.
“We’ve been sharing the ball really well, we’ve been getting our open shots and hitting them and our defense has been amazing,” Wilburn said.
“We just have to keep going on up from here.”
