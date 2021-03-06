The Maryville College men’s basketball team stifled Piedmont en route to an 81-54 victory in the USA South West Division tournament championship on Saturday inside Boydson Baird Gymnasium.
The Scots (10-2) limited the Lions (9-7) to 40% shooting while also forcing 24 turnovers, which translated to 34 points.
"Our style of play all year started with our defense and out ability to share the basketball," Maryville coach Raul Placeres told The Daily Times. "We were extremely unselfish. That was team word for the year. In everything we did, we wanted to be unselfish.
"We stayed the course through no contact in the fall, practicing with masks, going through two quarantines and 30 days off after Thanksgiving, but through it all we were able to accomplish our three attainable team goals of the best overall record in the league, a regular-season championship and a conference tournament championship."
Senior point guard JR Sanders scored a game-high 21 points while sophomore power forward Nicholas Clifton added 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting to go along with seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Sophomore guard Myles Rasnick also scored in double figures with 10 points.
Maryville College outrebounded Piedmont, 47-37, and hit 21 of 24 free throws.
