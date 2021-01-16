Maryville College head women’s basketball coach Darrin Travillian wants his players to hold their opponents’ field-goal percentage to under 40% in every game. He also hopes they score easy baskets off turnovers and control the boards.
The Scots surpassed his expectations in all three departments on Saturday, as they held Huntington to 19% shooting from the floor, scored 22 points off 22 turnovers and out rebounded Huntingdon, 51-38, during their 73-42 bludgeoning of the Hawks at the Boydson H. Baird Gymnasium. The Scots outscored Huntingdon, 163-113, to secure a weekend sweep to open the season.
“(On Friday), we dropped 90 points and that was fun,” Travillian told The Daily Times. “Obviously we had 20 something assists and shot the ball well. Today, we weren’t quite as sharp offensively, but we were much better today defensively.
“We settled in defensively and our offense fed off what we were doing on the defensive floor.”
Senior guard Klaire Varney paced Maryville College (2-0) offensively with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Freshman Jordan Heifner added 17 points.
The Scots only led 33-26 at halftime. Varney responded by scoring 12 points and shooting 4-for-4 to help turn a competitive game into a rout.
“We did a really good job of finding (Varney) in transition,” Travillian said. “She also did a nice job of probing their defense and breaking them down off the bounce. It was a good mix of the team looking for her and also her ability to attack and finish in the lane.
“We definitely pleased to get a couple of wins, especially in conference. Hopefully, we can keep things rolling here as we get ready for the next week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.