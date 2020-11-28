The William Blount boys basketball team believes it could be on the verge of a special season, but it had not played that way since a come-from-behind win over Powell to open the season.
“Watching our last couple of games on film, I noticed that we did not play with the same intensity that we require here and that we expect,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle told The Daily Times. “We were playing hard, but we weren’t giving a winning effort, and there is a difference between effort and winning effort.”
The Governors certainly put forth a winning effort in the third quarter of a 72-58 victory over Seymour on Saturday to conclude the Foothills Camp & Retreat Classic at William Blount High School.
William Blount (2-3) trailed 37-32 at halftime but quickly flipped the script after the intermission. Senior guard Marshall Cooper laid in a fast-break bucket off a steal to give the Governors a 40-39 lead and the Eagles never pulled ahead again.
Seymour (0-6) scored seven points in the quarter, allowing William Blount to end the period on a 26-5 run that made the fourth quarter nothing more than formality.
“I feel like we quit a little bit,” Seymour coach Dustin Carr said. “We stopped doing the dirty stuff; we didn’t go for rebounds, we didn’t box out and we didn’t get on the floor. I’m not sure the reason behind that. We’ve had a couple games this year where we’ve acted like that, and it’s kind of like snowball effect.
“One quarter makes a difference, and until we get a team that figures that out, it’s going to be a long year.”
The Govs’ suffocating defense had something to do with that, but so did their depth. Amid the pivotal run, Windle pulled all five of his starters off the court, utilizing fresh legs to keep the pressure on a tiring group of Eagles before reinserting his go-to five to deliver the finishing blow.
“You can start to see the other team gasping — we call it the Loser Lean, when you start seeing hands on their knees — and then you get a fresh five in and there job is to keep it going,” Windle said. “That’s the thought of it. You can’t do that against everyone, but I thought this was a team that we were deeper than.”
Ian Sonner led Seymour with 19 points and Parker Aranas, who knocked down five 3-pointers, added 18.
Senior wing Jake England posted a team-high 16 points for William Blount. Cooper (14), Matthew Clemmer (11) and Trey Clemmer (10) also scored in double figures. The diversified offense stemmed from a strong defensive showing in the second half that created easy looks and showed what the Govs are capable of at their best.
“We can do that, but it takes everyone to buy in and be more concerned about the team and how it’s doing versus themselves,” Windle said. “It’s fun to play extremely hard and get after it.”
Seymour girls 48, William Blount 23: William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg glanced over at Seymour coach Greg Hernandez and joked that he had to hire his scouting service.
The Lady Eagles seemingly had an answer for everything the Lady Governors attempted to throw at them, limiting William Blount to a season-low point total.
“Greg does a great job of scouting and taking away kids’ tendencies, and I think he did a good job of that tonight,” Kallenberg said. “The press that they run is more geared to self-inflict your own wounds, and we still have some kids out there that just aren’t used to being in some of those situations.
“They are very sound defensively, and tonight we missed some opportunities as far as taking advantage of some switches that they had, and I think that was kind of the downfall for us on the offensive end.”
Seymour defensive game plan focused on limiting junior guard McKenna Myers, who was a day removed from a 27-point performance that lifted William Blount past Knoxville Halls. Myers was still the Lady Govs leading scorer but was held to seven points.
“We just tried to make it as hard as possible for her,” Hernandez said. “When she put the ball on the floor, I wanted her to feel like there were multiple people guarding her. Defensively, it was exactly what we needed.”
Seymour senior guard Maci Pitner scored a game-high 19 points and freshman Jaden Cummings added 10.
The Lady Eagles (5-1) talked all offseason about taking the next step as a program, and through the first two weeks of the season, they seem poised to do so. It was not too long ago, though, that Seymour was in the position William Blount finds itself in currently — laying the foundation for the future.
“He has the benefit of having a couple of good groups coming through his feeder school, and for us, it’s about getting out and bridging those gaps at our (feeder) schools and getting kids excited about wanting to come out here and play,” Kallenberg said. “I think we can definitely look at them and tell these kids that they were in the same boat we’re in now two years ago.
“It’s about putting the work in, and the results will eventually come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.