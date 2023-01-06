William Blount has its share of scorers, but it counted on defense to win Friday.
The Governors were stingy from the start and kept that trend going all night. That allowed them to overcome their own subpar offensive showing to down Heritage, 62-41, at Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium.
“Our defense kind of set the tone, and that’s what we tried to hang our hat on tonight,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle told The Daily Times. “Pretty good all the way around. We gave up 14 points in the third quarter, most of those were there late in the third, but all in all, we did pretty well. Our offense could have been a little bit better.
“We just didn’t score as well as we would have liked to, but part of that is, give credit to Heritage, they’re a really good defensive team. But all in all, I thought we played well. Our defense set the tone and held them to 41 points, so that’s pretty good.”
William Blount (17-2, 2-0 District 4-4A) held Heritage (10-7, 0-2) to just 10 and 9 points, respectively, in the first two quarters. That let the Govs take a 35-19 lead into halftime, and their double-digit advantage held taut from there.
The defensive effort helped William Blount overlook a down night offensively from its talented scorers. Caden Windle scored a respectable 17 points, but it’s less than he’s used to, partially due to Heritage’s imposing interior defense featuring 6-foot-8 post Grant Campbell.
“(Caden Windle) is averaging 24 points a game,” Kevin Windle said. “For him to score 17 is a testament to how good (Heritage is) defensively. Grady (Robertson) had 10, and he’s up there as well in points.
“We had four guys in double-digits, which most of the time, people are going to love that, but I’m sitting there looking at them like, ‘We had four guys in double-digits. We could’ve had more,’ simply because of a little bit better sharing of the basketball and doing things that championship teams do.”
Campbell led Heritage with 12 points. Coach Brad Flatford challenged him prior to tip-off, saying the team needed him offensively, and he responded aptly.
Flatford was also pleased with his own defense holding William Blount to 62 points, but offensive decision-making ultimately doomed the Mountaineers.
“We just had a few stretches in this game tonight where we did some things, shooting the ball too quick and getting kind of into a track meet with them. We can’t play that way,” Flatford said. “We gave them easy buckets. Our guys battled and they played hard. It’s just we’ve got to clean some things up on the offensive end.”
“I liked the way that we battled,” he added. “Thought we played hard. We’ve got to do a better job of executing our offense in the halfcourt. When you watch William Blount out there, they can move the basketball from side to side when they need to.
“We still struggle with that, and we’ve got to find a way where we can get down and we can run offense and get the ball where it needs to go. We struggle with that at times.”
Friday’s win marked another impressive moment in an impressive season so far for William Blount. The Govs started the campaign on a 14-game winning streak, and their two losses came to Franklin and South Walton (Fl.), both of which have also already won double-digit games.
The work, though, is far from over.
“I was very proud of our guys, of how they battled the entire game,” Windle said. “We controlled what we needed to control, and I was very pleased with everybody’s effort and defensive intensity.
“Every win’s great. We’re just enjoying the journey, and we’re excited for every challenge that comes up. We’re getting everybody’s best shot right now, and we love that challenge every night.”
Heritage girls 57, William Blount 38: During halftime at Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium, Heritage assistant coach Karly Stache, acting as head coach in the place of an absent Rick Howard, made herself clear.
“We came in at halftime, and we were upset,” Stache told The Daily Times. “We yelled a lot, and I called out Bekah (Gardner), Chloe (Heath) and Carsyn Swaney. I said, ‘They’re our leaders. They’re our scoring leaders, and they need to step up.’”
Heritage led William Blount by just four points to end the first half, and Stache wanted her team’s playmakers to deliver in the second. They did, especially Gardner, who finished with 23 points and five 3-pointers as the Lady Mountaineers cruised past the Lady Governors, 57-38.
Gardner hit four of her five 3-pointers in the second half, making two in both the third and fourth quarters.
“(Gardner) did an awesome job,” Stache said. “Chloe did well too. I think Carsyn got a lot of fouls there, and it was hard to get her into the game. I’m proud of how they responded in the second half.”
The defense for Heritage (15-1, 2-0 District 4-4A) stepped up, too. After allowing 15 points in the first quarter, the Lady Mountaineers gave up single-digits in each of the next three periods and only let one player score in double-digits for William Blount (9-8, 0-2).
That player was Chloe Russell, who tallied 17 points.
“I hope (Russell’s play will continue to be) big,” William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg said. “I’ve said this ever since she was a freshman … She’s a good basketball player. She could be a really good basketball player, but how far she wants to take that obviously is going to be up to her.”
Russell’s first make was a 3-pointer, but for the rest of her buckets, she battled inside, showcasing her ability to contribute in a multitude of ways.
“Hopefully, that’s a sign that things will continue to come for Chloe,” Kallenberg said. “She played really well for us down in Charleston. She’s always been one of those kids who is going to get on the boards and do the dirty work … She’s strong enough to post you up, but she handles the ball well enough that you can play her out on the perimeter, too.”
Heritage outscored William Blount 30-15 in the second half, with Chloe Heath finishing with 13 points and Swaney tallying seven. It was a refreshing sight for the Lady Mountaineers after a long break.
“We hadn’t played since right before New Year's,” Stache said. “We’d been off a week, so we were going to have some of that fatigue coming back, getting our legs (ready), but this is a good group of girls. They fight hard and they respond when you coach them.”
The Lady Mountaineers largely neutralized the Lady Governors from beyond the arc, as Russell’s three was the only long-range make for William Blount.
The Lady Governors closed the gap somewhat from their 67-35 loss to Heritage on Dec. 2, but they're looking for more.
“We played them exactly 35 days ago,” Kallenberg said. “They’re missing their head coach tonight, obviously he’s going to call the game a little bit different than somebody else, but I was interested to see how much growth we have had. I think you saw some glimpses in the first half, and I thought for about two-and-a-half quarters, we were OK.
“Then you’ve got that quarter and a half where, just different spots, it just kind of got away from us. Young team, and just got to continue to do a better job on my end to bring them along, but I don’t want to take away from the good stuff that we saw tonight, either.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.