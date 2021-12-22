Rick Howard had no gripes with his Heritage girls basketball team’s defense on Wednesday against Knoxville Catholic. The Lady Mountaineers limited the Lady Irish’s top player, Sydney Mains, to seven points from the field and held Catholic to one of its lowest point totals of the season.
Heritage did enough defensively to win, but collective struggles offensively prevented the Lady Mountaineers from winning the Heritage Christmas Tournament, falling to the Lady Irish, 46-44.
“We played good defense, but our offense stunk,” Howard told The Daily Times. “We just didn’t score until right there at the end. Anytime you hold a team to 40-something points, you should win the game. We’ve got to find other people to step up besides Bekah (Gardner).
“Usually it’s just one or two players with an off night, but we had like four of them that didn’t contribute much on offense. I thought we played hard. I’m proud of the kid’s effort but I’m just discouraged about our offensive output.”
Gardner paced the Lady Mountaineers with 18 points, including a few key 3-pointers in the closing minutes.
Catholic lead by as many as eight in the third quarter before the Lady Mountaineers (11-3) stormed back, beginning with Mollee French free-throws and a Carsyn Swaney 3 to pull within three with just over six minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Irish (8-4) appeared in position to pull away with five minutes, 23 seconds to go as Heritage’s shooting again went cold and Tinsley Walker took advantage with a 3-pointer to put Catholic up by seven. French answered with a jumper and Gardner hit her fourth trey with 20.7 seconds remaining to make it a one-possession game.
After going 1-of-2 at the free-throw line, Swaney pulled down the rebound and drove up the floor with the clock winding down, but instead of pulling up for a shot, she tried going to the basket for the game-tying layup. The shot was blocked at the buzzer to preserve the win for the Lady Irish.
“Last possession, we had a chance to win the game,” Howard said. “(Swaney) made a rookie mistake. She should have taken a shot but went in there to challenge their big player, but I think that’s part of the experience. Next time she’ll stop and hit that 3.
“I was proud of Becca and Mollee. I think they played well tonight. This doesn’t hurt us district wise, so we’ve got to look forward to taking some days off and getting ready for the tournament in Kentucky.”
Heritage won’t have much time to sulk on the loss over Christmas. The Lady Mountaineers’ appearance in the Ohio River Classic in Kentucky on Dec. 27-29 will offer up another opportunity to showcase themselves against top competition before returning home to pick up District 4-AAAA play.
“It would have been nice to win this but we had a chance,” Howard said. “We played really bad. We’re better offensively than we played, but to be in a game defensively against a good team, you’ve got to be kind of happy about it. It was a good overall tournament.”
