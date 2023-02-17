FARRAGUT — Maryville had a specific plan for defending Florida State commit Avery Treadwell on Friday.
“The game plan was (to) meet her at the 3-point line and make it the hardest six steps of her life,” Maryville coach Taylor Clark told The Daily Times.
Treadwell still scored 21 points, but Jada Edwards performed admirably in making those steps difficult for her, and Bearden’s offense as a whole was limited by Maryville’s tenacious defense. The problem for the Lady Rebels, though, was their own offensive production.
No. 5 Maryville scored just eight points in the first half, and once its offense finally kicked into gear, it was too late in the Lady Rebels’ 49-36 loss to No. 1 Bearden in the District 4-4A tournament semifinals.
Their three points in the first quarter came on a free throw by Zoee Harrison and a jumper from Navy Gentry, and their five in the second were via free throws from Brooke Skoog and a three by Gentry. They held undefeated Bearden (30-0) in check early, but the Lady Bulldogs began to click in the second quarter, scoring in double-digits the final three periods.
Bearden led 20-8 by halftime and 37-23 to start the fourth quarter.
Shots failed to fall for Maryville (13-18) all night, but Clark was pleased with her team’s performance in a game that could have been much more one-sided had the Lady Rebels’ defense not stepped up.
“I think our defensive intensity is always what translates to our offense,” Clark said. “I thought we got some really great shots tonight. A lot of them didn’t fall, but I think it’s the best that we’ve moved and read zones. So far this season, we’ve really struggled with it, so I’m proud of them. It all leads back to defensive intensity and just taking pride in the way we play unified defense.”
Edwards battled well against Treadwell early, but fatigue eventually set in, and Treadwell made six of her seven buckets in the second half alone. She was limited to just one with five free throws in the first half.
“I think Jada Edwards did a great job with that to begin the game,” Clark said. “I think she got a little exhausted toward the end, because that’s hard to do, and then also to ask her to do as much as we ask her to do scoring-wise offensively, I think she got a little bit worn down.
“So hopefully we find a way to continue that. I thought she did a great job in the first half, but in the future, let’s try to find a way to continue the effort in the first half and extend it throughout the second half as well.”
The Lady Rebels nearly cut the deficit to single digits several times, but the ultimate lack of shots falling kept them behind until the final buzzer. Navy Gentry led with 11 points, followed by Skoog with 10.
Maryville will play Farragut in the tournament’s third-place game at 6 p.m. Monday.
“Since we’ve automatically got a region berth, I think every game that we play in the district tournament is a great opportunity to play against an opponent we may also see in (the) region tournament as well,” Clark said. “So I try to preach that mindset to the girls. Obviously, we want to get as many wins as we can, but just taking that mindset and sending the message that we’re not going anywhere.”
