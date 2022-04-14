The ball cruised just to the right of the goal, and a majority of the crowd at the Alcoa High School soccer field groaned laughingly.
With an athletic kick, Jaden Dyar had nearly given Alcoa a goal, and thus the lead, with just minutes remaining in its home match against The King’s Academy, one that had seen no scoring almost 80 minutes in. The crowd was starved for a goal.
That moment was arguably the best chance either team had at lighting up the scoreboard, and it remained vacant throughout, as the Tornadoes and Lions finished with a scoreless tie on Thursday.
“(In that moment), I was thinking we’ve had plenty of opportunities in the second half. We just can’t finish,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley told The Daily Times. “I don’t know if we just don’t have the luck or what. It would bother me more if we weren’t creating opportunities, but in the second half, we created several good looks.
“We just can’t find a way to score goals right now, and we’ll keep working on that.”
Part of the reason neither Alcoa (3-4-2) or TKA (3-1-1) found the net on Thursday was who happened to be guarding it.
Tornadoes goalkeeper Jeremiah Hester and his counterpart for the Lions, Nakelin McAfee, staved off multiple threats each, consistently giving their offenses chances to take an advantage by holding the opponent scoreless, though neither side capitalized on it.
“Nakelin did the best that he’s done in a while,” TKA coach Brent Frazier said. “He really performed well. Really pleased with his performance today.”
“Jeremiah is always solid, and we know we can rely on him back there,” Corley added. “That end of the field, I think, is pretty secure. We’ve shown we can defend now. We’ve changed a few things in the back after the first three or four games, and we’re much more secure back there, and Jeremiah’s playing very solid, so the back end of it, I’m not real concerned with. I’m concerned that we can’t find the goal.”
With around 18 minutes left in the game, Alcoa’s Jacob Baumann uncorked a high, arching shot that looked as if it might curl into the net, but it banged off the goal’s top rail, marking another disappointing miss.
“We’ve made a couple of adjustments to how we’re playing for the second half to create the opportunities, because I didn’t think we had enough in the first half,” Corley said. “I think we played a little intimidated in the first half when we started out against a really good team over there. We created and got the looks we wanted in the second half. We just couldn’t finish it.”
For TKA, which persisted in its attack throughout the match and often benefitted from Reed Gossett booting the ball away when Alcoa threatened near its goal, the problem is depth.
The Lions often seemed faster and more adept at ball handling than the Tornadoes, but were haunted by fatigue creeping in.
“I think we’ve got the skill to play anybody,” Frazier said. “We’ve got a smaller team. I don’t have enough subs. You see how (Alcoa was) subbing two in at a time and I’m standing here watching my guys run their legs off. My whole squad is holding the other group off, and they’re wearing down, but they’re in good shape, so they’ve managed to keep it off.
“We’ve got to stay playing better together with the defense pushing with the offense so we don’t have a gap in the middle, but we’ll work on that.”
Frazier said before the season that his team would likely boast a strong defense. Despite its depth issues, it proved him right Thursday.
“They worked really hard,” Frazier said. “We just didn’t control the middle of the field and move it forward like I wanted to. We were missing out on getting that ball past that defense for a run, and we need more crosses.
“They take a lot of shots, several shots today, but that goalkeeper (for Alcoa) was really good. I dabbed him up. He saved a couple of goals, I think. I know they missed a couple of easy ones, so we both had an on-off day.”
