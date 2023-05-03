KNOXVILLE — William Blount senior third baseman Abby Barron fielded a ground ball off the bat of Bearden’s Bailey Hauge and fired to first for what should have been the second out of the fourth inning.
Instead, junior first baseman Destiny Toomer was unable to corral the throw, allowing Bearden’s Abby Thompson to score. Two batters later, Rylee Sieber hit a weak fly ball to second that got caught in the sun and forced senior Kaley Turner to whiff on making the final out of the inning and brought in another run in the process.
Those fielding miscues, and another in the seventh, played a part in No. 4-seed William Blount falling to the brink of elimination in a 9-5 loss to No. 5 Bearden on Wednesday at Hardin Valley Academy to open the District 4-4A Tournament.
“I definitely chalk this one up to defense,” William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood told The Daily Times.
The unearned runs in the fourth dug William Blount (10-14-1) an even deeper hole after freshman pitcher Katee Owens gave up four runs on three hits in the third.
Reese Waltman started the charge with a one-put single and beat out a throw to second from Barron on a grounder from Sieber. Jaycee Overton delivered a RBI single that was soon followed by a two-run triple from Allie Seritt. Abby Kelton pushed across the final run of the frame with a RBI groundout to short.
All three hits in the inning came with two strikes while five of the eight hits Owens allowed in four innings of work came with two strikes.
“We were way ahead (in the count), so we talked about how we can funk it up a little bit,” Leatherwood said. “She understood that, but when she did that there would also be times where the ball got in the sun or we made an error. I don’t think we can place it all on Katee.”
Owens started the Lady Governors’ first meeting with the Lady Bulldogs (7-11) back on April 4, picking up the win after allowing two unearned runs on one hit. She also threw a perfect inning to close out a 5-4 victory over Bearden on April 20.
“Katee shut them down both times when we went with her (during the regular season), and that’s why we went with her (to start),” Leatherwood said. “It’s hard to beat a team three times in this district, and I think Bearden came out ready to go, had that inning go their way and I think that helped their momentum.”
William Blount fought in the late innings, scoring a run in the fourth and fifth innings before making things interesting in the seventh.
Abi McCauley, Savannah Rea, Chloe Merrimack and Turner all reached safely to lead off the frame before Toomer flied out to the warning track to record the first out. Junior shortstop Chloe Russell followed suit for a sacrifice fly before Barton popped out to third to end the game.
“I think that was a good momentum flip for us, and I hope that we can carry it through the bracket,” Leatherwood said. “I thought we definitely hit reset on our energy. We’ve been down and we’ve been up. We were up, we just hit down, and we were hoping this reset was going to get us back up, but I thought defense took us out of that.”
William Blount will get a day off before facing the loser of No. 2 Heritage and No. 3 Maryville at 8 p.m. Friday.
“Obviously, if we had our choice, we wanted to win today and win tomorrow, but these are the cards we were dealt,” Leatherwood said. “At least we have a day of rest in between where we can reset and refocus, watch some softball and see who we get to play. That’s a perk, and I’m going to try and spin it in a positive light for the girls and tell them to keep fighting.”
